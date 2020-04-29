Guillermo Del Toro Talks About Existence Of 'Hellboy', Feels It Missed Superhero Boom

Guillermo del Toro helmed the original Hellboy film and its sequel. The filmmaker said that what allowed them to be made does not exist now. Read to know more

Guillermo del Toro

Guillermo del Toro bought the superhero, Hellboy to the big screens as he directed the original films about the character. It was Hellboy in 2004 and Hellboy II: The Golden Army in 2008. The movie stars Ron Perlman as Hellboy. A reboot movie was made which failed at the box office. In an interview with a media portal. Guillermo del Toro said that what allowed ‘Hellboy’ films to be made no longer exists. Read to know more.

Guillermo del Toro about Hellboy films’ existence

Currently, superhero films are on a rise and audiences love to see them. An online portal wrote that Guillermo del Toro’s Hellboy missed the boom of superhero films and it was ahead of its time. Replying to it on Twitter, the Oscar-winning filmmaker shared his feeling with multiple tweets. In them, he mentioned that the thing that allowed the films to take place does not exist now. He revealed a few more facts. Take a look at his tweets.

Guillermo del Toro’s Hellboy films received appreciation from the audiences and was a success at the box office. However, the reboot film, Hellboy (2019) starring David Harbour in the titular role, earned mostly negative reviews with criticism pointing at the tone, plot and unfavourable comparisons with del Toro’s version. The film tanked at the box office as it reportedly collected around $44 million worldwide against a $50 million production budget.

 

 

