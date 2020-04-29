Guillermo Del Toro Talks About Existence Of 'Hellboy', Feels It Missed Superhero Boom

Guillermo del Toro bought the superhero, Hellboy to the big screens as he directed the original films about the character. It was Hellboy in 2004 and Hellboy II: The Golden Army in 2008. The movie stars Ron Perlman as Hellboy. A reboot movie was made which failed at the box office. In an interview with a media portal. Guillermo del Toro said that what allowed ‘Hellboy’ films to be made no longer exists. Read to know more.

Guillermo del Toro about Hellboy films’ existence

Currently, superhero films are on a rise and audiences love to see them. An online portal wrote that Guillermo del Toro’s Hellboy missed the boom of superhero films and it was ahead of its time. Replying to it on Twitter, the Oscar-winning filmmaker shared his feeling with multiple tweets. In them, he mentioned that the thing that allowed the films to take place does not exist now. He revealed a few more facts. Take a look at his tweets.

Ben was so impressed by those numbers that he made Hellboy one of the very first blurays from Columbia Pictures. Far as I can recall, the number for home video surpassed theatrical. — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) April 27, 2020

The movie is one my top five I have directed. — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) April 27, 2020

The first HELLBOY movie was developed BEFORE even X-MEN was on film. I remember visiting MYSTERY MEN's set to try to convince Universal to green light it. It languished for a long time. To my mind, the first BLADE was instrumental in showing how superhero movies could exist-- — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) April 27, 2020

--at the end of the 20th century. There was a collision of DARK CITY and BLADE that somehow, in subtle ways paved the way, via Anime, for MATRIX to explode into the world. — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) April 27, 2020

But, still, back then it was a countermovement to try and do superhero films, specially with material that didn't have Marvel numbers. For many years, to me, the proto-comic book movie was Verhoeven's ROBOCOP in so many ways. — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) April 27, 2020

CONCRETE was, I also thought, ripe to be adapted ( Fran Walsh and Peter Jackson did a screenplay for it). — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) April 27, 2020

Anyway- enough leisure time- back to writing. Hasta Luego. — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) April 27, 2020

Guillermo del Toro’s Hellboy films received appreciation from the audiences and was a success at the box office. However, the reboot film, Hellboy (2019) starring David Harbour in the titular role, earned mostly negative reviews with criticism pointing at the tone, plot and unfavourable comparisons with del Toro’s version. The film tanked at the box office as it reportedly collected around $44 million worldwide against a $50 million production budget.

