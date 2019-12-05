Guilty Kim Kardashian Discards All Plastic Bottles; Chooses To Go Green

Kim Kardashian is one of the most popular celebrities with a net worth of over $370 million. She is always seen making the headlines for her social media posts, and activities. Recently, she was seen choosing the planet over plastic and discarded all the plastic bottles she had. Read on to know why.

READ | Actor Hugh Grant Asks Citizens To Vote Against UK PM Boris Johnson

Kim Kardashian discards plastic, chooses the planet

Recently, businesswoman and model, Kim Kardashian, revealed that she has gotten rid of the plastic bottles she had, about 24 hours after her sister Kourtney Kardashian was criticised for using one. Kim decided to do this a day after her sister was criticised for sipping from a plastic bottle during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which aired on December 1, 2019. The reason that the 40-year-old Kourtney was mocked by a fan was that earlier she was seen dragging Kim for using the environmentally hazardous bottle. A fan noticed this and trolled Kourtney on Twitter.

READ | Will Kim Kardashian's Traditional Christmas Cards Release This Year?

Kourtney Kardashian does not always get involved with what the fan critics have to say about her, but this time she did and reacted in a very humble way. She accepted her own fault and said that she could have carried a reusable bottle. She said in a tweet that she was in Kim’s office and that it was readily available, and also stated that she is not perfect. In February, she had discarded all the plastic water bottles from her house and had put a ban on it. She reportedly said that no plastic bottles are allowed in her house.

I was in Kim’s office and that’s all that was there 😹 and no I’m not perfect, but I could have brought a reusable bottle for the day, this is true. #KUWTK https://t.co/Fp0b1K8Lvr — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) December 2, 2019

READ | Kourtney Kardashian: The KUWTK Star's Out Of The Box Fashion

READ | Kardashian Family: Here Is The Family Tree Of The KUWTK Stars

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.