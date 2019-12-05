British Same-sex Couple Becomes First Ever To Accomplish 'shared Motherhood' Procedure

With a procedure known as 'Shared Motherhood', a British female same-sex couple shared carrying the baby in both their wombs becoming the first couple to have successfully tried the method. In October this year, a baby boy was born to Jasmine Francis-Smith using an egg that was originally implanted and incubated by her partner and wife Donna Francis-Smith.

Equal Partnership

The egg was implanted in Donna using IVF. The landmark treatment was performed in the London Women's Clinic. The procedure allows both partners to participate and carry the baby at some stage of development. First, the egg is incubated in one partner while the other carries the foetus. While the process of artificial insemination is not uncommon between female same-sex couples, this process undoubtedly goes one step further with both parents participating.

Lance Corporal Donna, while speaking to local media, said both she and her partner were overwhelmed and that they had both received tons of support. Donna added that she is aware of same-sex couples using artificial insemination but in those processes, it is only one partner doing the work -- getting pregnant and giving birth. But this process, according to Donna, has brought her closer to her partner emotionally and now they both share a special bond with their two-month-old son Otis. The family resides in Colchester, Essex.

“It’s definitely brought us closer together emotionally. We’re a close couple anyway but we both have a special bond with Otis as well which was helped by the way we’ve done it.”

Donna served in the Army for 11 years, which included postings in Afghanistan and Cyprus. Donna and Jasmine met in 2014 and got married after Donna returned from Cyprus. They both feel thankful that the procedure and birth went well and the IVF was successful on their first attempt cause many couples are not so lucky.

