Gwyneth Paltrow Opens Up About Her Relationship With Exes Brad Pitt And Ben Affleck

Gwyneth Paltrow, the Oscar-winning actress and founder of Goop, recently appeared on the popular podcast Call Her Daddy. There she opened up about her romantic relationships with two of Hollywood's biggest stars, Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck. Gwyneth Paltrow dished out some details about her exes, including what it was like to be intimate with them during their respective relationships.

Gwyneth spills intimate details of Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck relationships

During the podcast, host Alexandra Cooper asked Paltrow to reveal which of her former flames were better. Gwyneth admitted that both men were "good kissers," but had a hard time choosing between them. She said, "Brad was like the sort of major chemistry, love of your life, kind [of hookup]. And then Ben was, like, technically excellent." Gwyneth went on to admit that she couldn't believe her daughter, Apple, was listening to the conversation.

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals Brad Pitt was the love of her life

Gwyneth and Brad began dating in 1994 and were engaged in 1996, but ultimately called it quits in 1997. She revealed that their relationship was "major love at first sight" and that it was "crazy." Gwyneth Paltrow admitted that looking back, she had a lot of development to do, and she didn't fully start to come into herself until she turned 40 years old. As for Ben Affleck, Paltrow explained that he was "technically excellent," but didn't provide any further details.

Gwyneth Paltrow on dating Leonardo DiCaprio

Gwyneth Paltrow was questioned by the host about her favorite Hollywood relationships, and she specifically mentioned Leonardo DiCaprio. To this Paltrow replied, “Nope, never made out with Leo. He tried back in the day. But he was already like, you know, he was very loose with the goods from when he was 19”. Additionally, Gwyneth denied reports that she had kissed her Mortdecai co-star Johnny Depp.