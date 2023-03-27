Gwyneth Paltrow Utah Ski Trial: 5 Key Points From Avengers Actress' Testimony So Far

Gwyneth Paltrow is currently facing a trial in the 2016 ski collision case in a Utah resort. The alleged victim, Terry Sanderson filed a case against her for causing severe injuries while skiing at the Deer Valley Resort. In her defense, Paltrow's attorneys mentioned that he was the one who caused the collision. Both Sanderson and Paltrow's lawyers have claimed their clients as victims and blamed the other for the collision.

The Iron Man actress testified in the case and said that it was not her fault at all as Sanderson ran into her while skiing. She said, "Two skis came between my skis, forcing my legs apart. There was a body pressing against me and a very strange grunting noise." The actress further added, "My brain was trying to make sense of what was happening."

Sanderson will take the stand soon and will testify in the case. Also, Paltrow's attorneys may call her to the stand again, along with ski instructors and the medical experts.

'I felt violated'

During the trial, Gwyneth Paltrow took the stand and was interrogated by Terry Sanderson's lawyers. The lawyer asked Paltrow, "Did you know if it was an intentional assault of a sexual nature?" The attorney also asked whether he was trying to grind or was the intent sexual in nature.

Gwyneth Paltrow responded, "It was a quick thought that went through my head." She said that even though their bodies pressed against each other, she could not understand anything as everything happened very quickly. She further added, "It’s a very strange thing to happen on a ski slope. I froze and I would say I got very upset a couple of seconds later."

Paltrow further said, "I felt violated. I was upset. I was worried about my knee." Then, Terry's lawyer asked if she tried to ask about the man's health after the accident. To this, she replied that she was not in the right state of mind and thought Sanderson's injuries were minor. She also said, "I don’t know if he knows he’s lying but I’m telling you what he said is unfortunately not the truth."

Gwyneth Paltrow on her freindship with Taylor Swift

During the trial, Gwyneth Paltrow was asked about the symobilc $1 countersuit. Sanerson's lawyer then mentioned Taylor Swift and asked Paltrow, “Are you good friends with Taylor Swift?” To which Paltrow replied, “I would not say we’re good friends. We are friendly. I’ve taken my kids to one of her concerts before, but we don’t talk very often.”

Paltrow says she is a 'good tipper'

The actress testified that she did not recall the exact cost of the ski lessons. The family members, incuding Paltrow's husband Brad Falchuk and two kids Moses and Apple, were on the trip with her. She said they spent several thousand dollars, plus tips, for the lessons. When asked if she was a good tipper, Paltrow answered, "yes."

'I was very angry at what had happened'

Paltrow apologised for using foul language. She also yelled at Terry Sanderson after the collision. In her testimony, she aplogised saying, "I was very upset, and it was still very strange to me what had happened. I was very angry at what had happened."

'I did not cause the accident'

Gywneth Paltrow said during the trial, "I feel very sorry for him. It seems like he's had a very difficult life, but I did not cause the accident so I cannot be at fault for anything that subsequently happened to him."

(With AP news inputs)