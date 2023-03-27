Gwyneth Paltrow Utah Ski Trial: Who Is Terry Sanderson Suing The Iron-Man Actress?

Earlier last week, actress Gwyneth Paltrow made her mandated court appearances in the much publicised Utah ski collision trial, in which she stands accused. Though the trial has been making headlines, not much is known about the man accusing the actress for causing serious and lasting injuries. The alleged victim, Terry Sanderson is also suing the Avengers actress of $USD300,000 in damages.

Who is Terry Sanderson?

Terry Sanderson, 76, is a retired optometrist. The Utah-based doctor who is now a private practice consultant, has sued the Hollywood actress and businesswoman for colliding into him while skiing and fleeing the scene thereafter. The alleged collision, as per Sanderson's doctors, left him with 4 broken ribs and a lasting brain injury which has allegedly altered his personality. The optometrist is suing Gwyneth Paltrow for $300,000. Sanderson's initial claim was for $3.1 million, but was brought down to the highest amount permissbale as per law for a case of this nature.

Terry Sanderson's college life and medical practice

The 76-year-old doctor is an alum of the Pacific University with a degree in optometry, which is related to the cure of sight-related problems. This was followed by a long-spanning career as an optometrist beginning in Soda Spring, Utah. He has served as the president at Mission With a Vision, which started in 2010. Mission With a Vision's cause is centred around paitent health care.

Terry Sanderson's claims

The primary context of the trial appears to be negligence on Gwyneth Paltrow's behalf. She allegedly fled the scene without checking on Terry Sanderson. His legal counsel claimed that the doctor has been an experienced skiier and has been skiing for over 30 years. A bioengineer's statement on the stand reviewed the injuries in accordance with Sanderson's version of the events.

Counter claims by Gwyneth Paltrow and team

Gwyneth Paltrow's legal counsel asserted that Terry Sanderson's injuries and alleged change in personality were simply a result of old age. There are added claims of 'violation', which the actress has spoken of from the stand. Paltrow has also countersued Sanderson for $1 and is seeking the fees of her lawyers in damages.

The trial is currently ongoing with a verdict expected by the end of the month.