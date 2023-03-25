Gwyneth Paltrow Utah Ski Collision Trial: 7 Key Points

Gwyneth Paltrow stood trial for the Deer Valley ski crash on March 23. The lawsuit has been filed by Terry Sanderson, a retired optometrist, who claimed that actress-turned-lifestyle influencer violently collided with him in 2016 while skiing at one of the most upscale ski resorts in Utah. The alleged victim is seeking $300,000 in damages.

After sitting in the court for four days facing the trial, Paltrow took the stand to share her side of the story. Here are the key points from the trial till now.

1. Victim’s lawyer calls Gwyneth Paltrow “reckless”

“Distracted skiers cause crashes. [Paltrow] knew that skiing that way, blindly skiing down a mountain while looking up and to the side, was reckless; she knew that continuing to ski that way… she would crash into somebody below her,” victim's lawyer said.

2. Gwyneth Paltrow’s legal team dismisses Sanderson’s claims as “utter BS”

Paltrow’s lawyer called 76-year-old Sanderson's claims “utter BS”. According to the defence, the plaintiff already had vision and hearing problems and they were probably a factor in the collision. According to Paltrow's lawyer, Sanderson did not behave in a way that indicated a severe brain injury after the incident, and the plaintiff's alleged medical conditions were most likely unrelated to the collision.

3. Gwyneth Paltrow denies 'crash aggressor' allegations

In the witness box, the 50-years-old actress said the ski accident wasn’t her fault. She also claimed that the incident occured when the man suing her ran into her from behind. Paltrow also talked about feeling “violated” as the man’s skis veered between her two legs.

She said, “There was a body pressing against me and a very strange grunting noise.” Paltrow later said in a statement that she recognised the unexpected impact wasn't sexual in nature after her split-second worry.

4. Alleged victim exploiting celebrity status?

The lawyers on behalf of Gwyneth Paltrow said that alleged victim is making an “attempt to exploit her celebrity status and wealth.”

5. Gwyneth Paltrow questioned about her friendship with Taylor Swift

After Paltrow countersued Sanderson for a symbolic $1, which was similar to the Taylor Swift case dating back to 2017. The actress was asked if she was friends with Swift to which she replied, “No. I would not say we are good friends, we are friendly; I’ve taken my kids to one of her concerts before but we don’t talk very often,” she added.

6. Alleged victim exaggerating injuries, says Paltrow's lawyers

Sanderson’s attorneys and expert medical witnesses have described how injuries were likely caused by someone crashing into him from behind. They attributed noticeable changes in Sanderson’s mental acuity to that day’s injuries. Paltrow's lawyers have said the alleged victim is exaggerating his injuries.

7. Paltrow said alleged victim was OK after crash

Paltrow said she did not ask about Sanderson's condition after they collided, but claimed she stayed on the mountain “long enough for him to say that he was OK” and to stand up.

(With inputs from AP)