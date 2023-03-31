Gwyneth Paltrow Whispered This Into Terry Sanderson's Ear After Winning Utah Ski Trial

Gwyneth Paltrow's Utah ski collision trial came to an end. The jury found Gwyneth "not at fault". After the trial was over, the Iron Man actress walked up to complainant Terry Sanderson and whispered something into his ear, before leaving the courtroom. Addressing the media outside the courthouse, Sanderson revealed what Paltrow said to him.

Paltrow told him, “I wish you well,” he told reporters outside court. He responded, “Thank you dear.” The video from the time has gone viral on social media.

Check out the video of Paltrow and Sanderson's short interaction inside the courthouse.

Gwyneth Paltrow leaves Terry Sanderson with one final remark before exiting the courtroom: "I wish you well." pic.twitter.com/ARdiwtYUKr — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 30, 2023



In a statement released by Paltrow's team, she thanked the jury and the judge for their efforts and said, "I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity."

She further added that she was pleased with the result of the trial. Paltrow's lawyer Steven Owens also read a statement after their win and said, "Gwyneth has a history of advocating for what she believes in -- this situation was no different and she will continue to stand up for what is right."

How did Terry Sanderson react to Gwyneth's win?

After Gwyneth Paltrow won the Utah ski crash trial, Terry Sanderson questioned whether the lawsuit was worth it and said he believed that people tend to naturally trust celebrities like Paltrow. “You get some assumed credibility from being a famous person,” Sanderson said. “Really, who wants to take on a celebrity?”

(With AP News inputs)