Gwyneth Paltrow Wins Utah Ski Collision Trial, Terry Sanderon To Pay Her $1

Gwyneth Paltrow has won her court battle over a 2016 ski collision at a Utah ski resort after a jury decided that the actor wasn’t at fault for the crash. The court ruled in favour of the Iron Man actress and awarded her the symbolic $1, which she had sought apart from her legal team's fees from complainant Terry Sanderson. Gwyneth's victory came after she opted to take the case to trial rather than settle out of court. On the final day of hearing, which lasted two hours, the jury unanimously found Gwyneth was not at fault.

Gwyneth Paltrow reaches out to Terry Sanderson after trial

As Gwyneth Paltrow left the court she touched Terry Sanderson’s shoulder and told him, “I wish you well,” he told reporters outside court. He responded, “Thank you dear.”

Gwyneth Paltrow whispered “I wish you well” to Dr. Sanderson, the man who sued her over ski crash, as she left the courtroom with her $1 victory. pic.twitter.com/4p176ec19d — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 30, 2023



Gwyneth Paltrow releases statement after win in trial

The Avengers actress also shared a statement released by her representatives. “I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity,” she said and also thanked the judge and jury for their work.

Image: Gwyneth Paltrow/ Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow’s attorney’s statement

After the verdict was announced, Gwyneth Paltrow’s attorney Steve Owens also released a statement saying, “We are pleased with this unanimous outcome and appreciate the judge and jury’s thoughtful handling of the case, Gwyneth has a history of advocating for what she believes in – this situation was no different and she will continue to stand up for what is right.”



Gwyneth Paltrow Utah ski Trial

Gwyneth Paltrow was accused by Terry Sanderson of crashing into him on a beginner run at Deer Valley Resort, leaving him with brain damage and four broken ribs.

(With AP News inputs)