Gwyneth Paltrow 'pleased' With Utah Ski Collision Trial Verdict, Releases Statement

Gwyneth Paltrow was found "not at fault" in the 2016 Utah ski collision case. The jury unanimously found the actress not guilty of all accusations levied against her by retired optometrist Terry Sanderson. She won the symbolic $1 in damages, along with her legal team's fees.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s statement

After the verdict was announced, Gwyneth Paltrow released a statement, which read, “I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity. I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case.”

Image: Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow’s attorney’s statement

Gwyneth Paltrow’s attorney Steve Owens also released a statement after their win in the ski collision case, saying, “We are pleased with this unanimous outcome and appreciate the judge and jury’s thoughtful handling of the case, Gwyneth has a history of advocating for what she believes in – this situation was no different and she will continue to stand up for what is right.”



Terry Sanderson's closing argument

The 7-day trial came to an end with a final two-hour-long court session. In the closing arguments for the case, Sanderson's lawyer said, “He never returned home that night as the same man. Terry has tried to get off that mountain but he’s really still there. We hope that you will help bring Terry home off that mountain with a fair verdict for today.”

Gwyneth Paltrow's closing argument

In Gwyneth's defence, her attorney, Steve Owens claimed that for the actress the issue was about right and wrong. He added that it would be easier for her “to write a check and be done with it.” He also reinstated, “It’s actually wrong that he hurt her, and he wants money from her,” Addressing Terry Sanderson, Owens told the jury, “He’s entitled to be here today, but he’s not entitled to be rewarded for hurting her.”