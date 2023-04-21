Hailey Bieber Opens Up On 'saddest, Hardest Moments' In 2023 After Selena Gomez Feud

Hailey Bieber took to her Instagram stories to reflect on 2023 so far. Hailey's long note revealed that the year has not been going all that well for her. The model also opened up about the hardships she has faced the past few months, stating she has experienced the lowest of her lows. Though the 26-year old did not state the exact reason behind her dismal state of mind, many have been speculating that the feud with Selena Gomez and her fans may be the root cause.

Hailey gets candid on Instagram

Taking to her Instagram stories, Hailey Bieber wrote out a lengthy note detailing reflections she has had about her year so far. She began the note by calling herself out for making jokes about how she is feeling simply to avoid actually dealing with the feelings head on. The message and objective behind sharing her thoughts, as the model alleged, was to let her fans and followers know that they are not alone when they feel low. Part of Hailey's note read, "But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I've ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least."

Hailey preaches peace and love



The note continued into a second Instagram story in which Hailey Bieber asked her followers to spread love and be kind. The note asked her followers to shower love - not just on friends and family, but also stranger. The note continued to read, "Let's keep showing up for each other even when it's hard. We're better together."

In reference to the Selena Gomez feud

Though Hailey does not give any indication of the reason behind her feelings, common sense draws attention to the controversies she has been involved in since the start of the year, involving Selena Gomez. Several references involving the likes of Justin Bieber and Kylie Jenner created a feud in which Hailey was subjected to online trolling. Things went far enough for Selena Gomez to step in and ask her fans to treat everybody with kindness. Hailey later took to her socials to appreciate Selena for the gesture stating they were in touch and discussing how to move past the "ongoing narrative" between the two.