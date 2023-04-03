Selena Gomez Attends 'bestie' Taylor Swift's Eras Tour In Arlington: Proud To Know You

Selena Gomez recently took to her Instagram handle to make a post about her long-time friend Taylor Swift. Selena attended Taylor's Eras tour along with sister Gracie Elliott Teefey. The Kill Em with Kindness singer shared snippets from her night at the concert whilst appreciating her 'bestie' Taylor Swift.

Selena attends the concert

Taylor Swift is currently on the US leg of her Eras tour which commenced on 17 March in Glendale, Arizona. Taylor's most recent show was at Arlington, her seventh performance for this part of her tour. Selena Gomez was in attendance along with her sister Gracie. Selena's post carried a picture of Gracie making a heart with her hands at the performance going on ahead. The post also carried a video of Selena and Gracie casually jamming to 'Delicate' from Taylor's Reputation album. Fans pointed out how Selena was dressed in accordance with the Folklore era of Taylor's albums courtesy Selena's moon buns hairstyle and casually worn jacket.



Selena's warm caption for the post read, "Thank you bestie for having me and my sissy transport into your mystical, euphoric and special world. Proud to know you! love you forever and always".

Selena and Taylor's friendship

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been friends for a decade and counting. The two met through the Jonas brothers and have since consistently shown up in the public eye to support each other for their milestones. They pair have been each others date to several big banner awards such as the MTV music awards, AMAs and the Grammys to name a few. Gomez was a surprise addition to Swift's Speak Now tour in 2011, the 1989 tour in 2015 and the Reputation tour in 2018. She also appeared in Swift's Bad Blood music video in 2015. Gomez has gone as far as to say that Swift is her only friend from the industry.

Taylor is currently on her Eras tour through the US. With 45 more shows to go, the singer-songwriter will end the US leg of her tour on August 9 in Inglewood, California.