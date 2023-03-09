Fans Hurl Abuses At Hailey Bieber At Justin Bieber's Surprise Concert

Justin Bieber decided to gift his fans a surprise concert recently, with American rapper Don Toliver at the Rolling Loud music festival. As his performance drew to a close, the crowd could be heard chanting insults directed at wife Hailey Bieber. Justin and Don shortly left thereafter. As the chants picked up steam, the video shows Justin asking the crowd to "(everybody) take a step back please...".

it's "fuck hailey bieber" now but god forbid if she does something to herself they will be on social media talking about how important mental health is pic.twitter.com/Rrl9D25NYW March 7, 2023

The drama intensifies

Justin and wife Hailey Bieber have recently been in the news, this time again in controversy related to Selena Gomez. Hailey and friend Kendall Jenner had uploaded a post in which they can be seen lip-syncing to popular Tik Tok audio, "I'm not saying she deserved it, but I'm saying God's timing is always right." Fans were quick to speculate whether the audio was directed at Gomez, based on further recent drama. The post was quickly taken down by Hailey though this did not stop the speculations.

Selena breaks silence

Selena too, on more than one occasion has spoken in favour of ending speculation. Shortly after, Kylie Jenner was accused by fans of mocking Selena's laminated eyebrows with Hailey Bieber in tow, Selena announced a break from social media saying she was 30 and too old for the drama which she called "silly". She still signed off with a vote of confidence for her fans telling them she loved them and that they will see her again soon enough.

Since then, the singer has time and again extended appreciation for her fans. In response to the ongoing drama, she also urged her fans to be kind and "consider other people's mental health". She said, "Thank you and love you all so much. I'm deeply grateful for each and every one of you humans. You make me unbelievably happy."

The internet has been divided over Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber owing to their shared history with Justin. Justin and Selena shared a very public relationship for the better part of a decade shortly after which he married Hailey.