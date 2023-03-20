Selena Gomez Celebrates Crossing 400 Million Followers On Instagram With Throwback Photos

Selena Gomez recently became the first woman to cross 400 million followers on Instagram. This milestone came after the singer-actor's return to the social media platform after a four-year break. The We Don't Talk Anymore crooner thanked her fans in a special note.

The Only Murders in the Building star shared a series of throwback photos on social media. The images were from her concerts. In one of the photos, Selena sported a black dress and posed with a huge crowd of fans. In the second picture, she could be seen sitting on the stage in a blingy green dress teamed with a red fur coat.

In the third and fourth pictures, she could be seen posing and hugging her fangirls. In the last picture, her fans held banners and posters with 'We love Selena' written on them. Sharing the post on Instagram, Selena wrote, "Wishing I could hug all 400 million of you."

Take a look at the post below.

Selena Gomez surpasses Kylie Jenner, Dwayne Johnson on Instagram

Previously, Kylie Jenner had the most number of Instagram followers. She is currently followed by around 382 million people. Selena Gomez surpassed Kylie and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, who has 369 million followers. Ariana Grande has 361 million followers. Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, and Khloe Kardashian follow up with 346 million followers, 297 million followers, and 295 million followers respectively.

Selena earlier had 381 million followers. The sudden rise in her Instagram followers came after the ongoing drama involving her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner.