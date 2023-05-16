Hailey Bieber Says She Wants To Have Kids With Justin Bieber But Is 'scared'

Hailey Bieber recently shared her fears about the prospect of having children with her husband and pop star Justin Bieber. The model admitted she wants to have babies but is scared about the criticism they will have to face. The supermodel said it's fine when people say things about her but she can't imagine her children living the same fate.

In an interview with Sunday Times, Hailey said, "I literally cry about this all the time. I want kids so bad but I get scared. It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child. We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe.”

Hailey Bieber-Selena Gomez feud

Though Hailey Bieber did not give any indication of the reason behind her feelings, common sense drew attention to the controversies she has been involved in since the start of the year, involving Selena Gomez. Several references involving the likes of Justin Bieber and Kylie Jenner created a feud in which Hailey was subjected to online trolling. Things went far enough for Selena Gomez to step in and ask her fans to treat everybody with kindness. Hailey later took to her socials to appreciate Selena for the gesture stating they were in touch and discussing how to move past the "ongoing narrative" between the two.

Earlier in 2020, Justin also talked about sharing kids with Hailey. The Yummy singer said he wants to have children but doesn’t want to pressure Hailey into expanding their family. Whenever she is ready they will plan a baby, Justin said. On the work front, since admitting last summer that he has the Ramsay Hunt syndrome, Justin has been keeping a low profile. The syndrome resulted in partial facial paralysis and necessitated the cancellation of the singer's Justice World tour.