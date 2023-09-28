Haley Bieber Schooled By Restaurant Staff In Paris As She Takes Up Handicap Parking Spot

Model Hailey Bieber got into another controversy with her parking habit.

In a viral TikTok video, the model could be seen getting yelled at by a restaurant employee for parking her car in the wrong spot in Paris, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The clip saw Hailey, wife of Justin Bieber, getting out of her car, which was parked in a handicap spot during a night outing.

Followed by a bodyguard, the 26-year-old supermodel could be seen making her way when someone was heard calling out the star.

"Go ahead, I'll call the cops right away. You shouldn't do this," the employee said in French.

"Even the President of France doesn't do this. No, no, no, it's not classy. What is this mess."

Despite that, the Rhode Skin founder appeared to ignore the employee.

Hailey Bieber getting yelled at in Paris by an angry restaurant employer for parking her car in the wrong place 💀 pic.twitter.com/t5838cD6A2 — La Latina 💅🏻 (@rareamg) September 26, 2023

Upon watching the video, fans were quick to criticise Hailey.

"The entitlement is insane for those saying they should get mad at the driver, that driver driving her around is on her payroll so she definitely has a say and responsibility of the driver," one internet user said.

"Mean girl behaviour as usual," another added.

Someone else criticised, "Are we surprised? She parks in spots for people with disabilities along with Kendall while they go for yoga. Being in Paris does not mean you have decorum."

One other noted, "This woman has no sense at all. All she want is attention, so sad to see this."

Another comment read, "Hailey Bieber has been copying people and doing whatever she wants to for years and she thinks the world belongs to her."

This wasn't the first time Hailey faced backlash for her bad habit of parking.

Back in February 2022, Hailey and her fellow model Kendall Jenner caught heat when they parked their expensive cars in handicap spots at Pilates.