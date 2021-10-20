Hallmark Christmas Movies 2021 Schedule: Check Full List, Where To Watch & Other Details

The Hallmark Channel recently announced their lineup and schedule for their 2021 "Countdown to Christmas" and shared a list of numerous original movies.

The Hallmark Channel "Countdown to Christmas" lineup will include some of the highly anticipated movies such as Boyfriends of Christmas Past, The Santa Stakeout, Next Stop, Christmas, The Christmas Contest, among others. The list will also include a bunch of Hallmark Movies & Mysteries "Miracles of Christmas" Lineup for 2021. Take a look at the list of upcoming Hallmark Christmas movies for 2021 and know how to watch them.

How to watch all the 2021 Hallmark Christmas movies?

The fans who have subscribed to cable can enjoy watching the movies on the Hallmark channel or they can log in to HallmarkChannel.com. In case one does not have a cable subscription, the Hallmark channel is also available on a streaming platform called Philo.

Hallmark Christmas movies 2021 schedule for "Countdown to Christmas"

You, Me & The Christmas Trees

Release: 10/22 at 8 p.m. ET

Cast: Danica McKellar, Benjamin Ayres, Jason Hervey

Christmas in Harmony

Release: 10/29 at 8 p.m. ET

Cast: Ashleigh Murray, Luke James, Loretta Devine, Michelle Williams, Basil Wallace

Coyote Creek Christmas

Release: 10/30 at 8 p.m. ET

Cast: Janel Parrish, Ryan Paevey

Boyfriends of Christmas Past

Release: 10/23 at 8 p.m. ET

Cast: Catherine Haena Kim, Raymond Ablack, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee

The Santa Stakeout

Release: 10/24 at 8 p.m. ET

Cast: Tamera Mowry-Housley, Paul Campbell, Joe Pantoliano

Christmas Sail

Release: 10/31 at 8 p.m. ET

Cast: Katee Sackhoff, Patrick Sabongui, and Terry O’Quinn

Open by Christmas

Release: 11/5 at 8 p.m. ET

Cast: Alison Sweeney, Erica Durance, Brennan Elliott

Next Stop, Christmas

Release: 11/6 at 8 p.m. ET

Cast: Lyndsy Fonseca, Chandler Massey, Lea Thompson, and Christopher Lloyd

A Christmas Treasure

Release: 11/7 at 8 p.m. ET

Stars: Jordin Sparks and Michael Xavier

Christmas at Castle Hart

Release: TBD

Cast: Lacey Chabert and Stuart Townsend

Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday / Sister Swap: Christmas in the City

Release: TBD

Cast: Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Ashley Williams, Mark Deklin, Keith Robinson, Susan Yeagley, and Kevin Nealon

The Christmas Contest

Release: TBD

Cast: Candace Cameron Bure, John Brotherton, and Barbara Niven

The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls

Release: TBD

Cast: Robert Buckley, Ana Ayora, Jonathan Bennett, Sharon Lawrence, Treat Williams, Brad Harder

The Nine Kittens of Christmas

Release: TBD

Cast: Brandon Routh, Kimberley Sustad, Gregory Harrison

Hallmark movies & mysteries "Miracles of Christmas" lineup 2021

The Christmas Promise

Cast: Torrey DeVitto, Dylan Bruce, Patrick Duffy

Airs: Saturday, October 30 at 10 p.m. ET

Christmas in My Heart

Cast: Heather Hemmens, Luke Macfarlane, Sheryl Lee Ralph

Airs: Saturday, October 23 at 10 p.m. ET

Debbie Macomber's A Mrs. Miracle Christmas

Cast: Kaitlin Doubleday, Steve Lund, Caroline Rhea

Airs: Saturday, November 6 at 10 p.m. ET

The Christmas Bond

Cast: Holly Robinson Peete, Lyriq Bent, Nik Sanchez

Airs: TBA

