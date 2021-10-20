Hallmark Christmas Movies 2021 Schedule: Check Full List, Where To Watch & Other Details

Quick links:
Image: Boyfriends of Christmas Past official poster/hallmarkchannel
The Hallmark Channel recently announced their lineup and schedule for their 2021 "Countdown to Christmas" and shared a list of numerous original movies.
The Hallmark Channel "Countdown to Christmas" lineup will include some of the highly anticipated movies such as Boyfriends of Christmas Past, The Santa Stakeout, Next Stop, Christmas, The Christmas Contest, among others. The list will also include a bunch of Hallmark Movies & Mysteries "Miracles of Christmas" Lineup for 2021. Take a look at the list of upcoming Hallmark Christmas movies for 2021 and know how to watch them.
The fans who have subscribed to cable can enjoy watching the movies on the Hallmark channel or they can log in to HallmarkChannel.com. In case one does not have a cable subscription, the Hallmark channel is also available on a streaming platform called Philo.
You, Me & The Christmas Trees
Release: 10/22 at 8 p.m. ET
Cast: Danica McKellar, Benjamin Ayres, Jason Hervey
Christmas in Harmony
Release: 10/29 at 8 p.m. ET
Cast: Ashleigh Murray, Luke James, Loretta Devine, Michelle Williams, Basil Wallace
Coyote Creek Christmas
Release: 10/30 at 8 p.m. ET
Cast: Janel Parrish, Ryan Paevey
Boyfriends of Christmas Past
Release: 10/23 at 8 p.m. ET
Cast: Catherine Haena Kim, Raymond Ablack, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee
The Santa Stakeout
Release: 10/24 at 8 p.m. ET
Cast: Tamera Mowry-Housley, Paul Campbell, Joe Pantoliano
Christmas Sail
Release: 10/31 at 8 p.m. ET
Cast: Katee Sackhoff, Patrick Sabongui, and Terry O’Quinn
Open by Christmas
Release: 11/5 at 8 p.m. ET
Cast: Alison Sweeney, Erica Durance, Brennan Elliott
Next Stop, Christmas
Release: 11/6 at 8 p.m. ET
Cast: Lyndsy Fonseca, Chandler Massey, Lea Thompson, and Christopher Lloyd
A Christmas Treasure
Release: 11/7 at 8 p.m. ET
Stars: Jordin Sparks and Michael Xavier
Christmas at Castle Hart
Release: TBD
Cast: Lacey Chabert and Stuart Townsend
Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday / Sister Swap: Christmas in the City
Release: TBD
Cast: Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Ashley Williams, Mark Deklin, Keith Robinson, Susan Yeagley, and Kevin Nealon
The Christmas Contest
Release: TBD
Cast: Candace Cameron Bure, John Brotherton, and Barbara Niven
The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls
Release: TBD
Cast: Robert Buckley, Ana Ayora, Jonathan Bennett, Sharon Lawrence, Treat Williams, Brad Harder
The Nine Kittens of Christmas
Release: TBD
Cast: Brandon Routh, Kimberley Sustad, Gregory Harrison
The Christmas Promise
Cast: Torrey DeVitto, Dylan Bruce, Patrick Duffy
Airs: Saturday, October 30 at 10 p.m. ET
Christmas in My Heart
Cast: Heather Hemmens, Luke Macfarlane, Sheryl Lee Ralph
Airs: Saturday, October 23 at 10 p.m. ET
Debbie Macomber's A Mrs. Miracle Christmas
Cast: Kaitlin Doubleday, Steve Lund, Caroline Rhea
Airs: Saturday, November 6 at 10 p.m. ET
The Christmas Bond
Cast: Holly Robinson Peete, Lyriq Bent, Nik Sanchez
Airs: TBA
