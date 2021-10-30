Halloween 2021: Best Halloween Movies For Kids; Check Out Scary Films To Watch With Family

As everyone awaits the thrilling and delightful festival of Halloween as they enjoy the holiday by dressing up in scary costumes, many people like to stay at home and spend a fun-filled movie time with their friends and family.

There are many movies that revolve around Halloween and will be a delight for kids to watch with their families. Take a look at some of the best Halloween movies for kids that they can enjoy with their families on 31 October 2021.

Halloween 2021: Best Halloween movies for kids

The Witches

Released in 2020, The Witches is a comedy fantasy movie based on the novel of the same name by Roald Dahl. The story follows the life of a boy who goes to live with his grandmother after the death of his parent in a car crash and runs into a coven of witches. The movie stars Anne Hathaway in the lead while other cast members include actors such as Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci, Kristin Chenoweth, Morgana Robinson, Charles Edward, Jahzir Kadeem Bruno, Chris Rock and others.

Scoob!

Directed by Tony Cervone, the movie is a computer-animated mystery comedy and is a reboot of the popular Scooby-Doo movie series. The plot of the movie revolves around Scooby-Doo and its gang who plan to stop a 'dogpocalypse' while discovering Scooby's epic destiny. The movie has been nominated for various awards under the categories of Favorite Family Movie, Favorite Animated Movie, Outstanding Animated Motion Picture and others.

Under Wraps

It is a television monster film directed by Greg Beeman that follows the story of three friends who find a 'mummy' in a dead man's house and later realise that it is not at all scary. The popular cast members of the movie were Adam Wylie as Gilbert Anderson, Mario Yedidia as Marshall, Clara Bryant as Amy, Bill Fagerbakke as Harold, Ed Lauter as Mr Kubat, among others.

A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting

A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting is a 2020 Netflix American family horror film directed by Rachel Talalay and written by Joe Ballarini. The movie revolves around the life of a babysitter who is on a quest to find a kidnapped kid on Halloween night and discovers a massive world of monsters.

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

Released in 2018, the movie is a sequel to the 2015 movie, Goosebumps. The American supernatural horror comedy film directed by Ari Sandel. The movie consisted of actors namely Madison Iseman as Sarah Quinn, Jeremy Ray Taylor as Sonny Quinn, Wendi McLendon-Covey as Kathy Quinn, Caleel Harris as Sam Carter, Chris Parnell as Walter and many more.

Halloween music for kids

Some of the best Halloween music for kids to create a scary atmosphere on the holiday can include songs such as Ghostbusters by Ray Parker, Jr., The Monster Mash by Bobby "Boris" Pickett, Halloween Sharks by Pinkfong, Under My Bed by Recess Monkey, Five Little Pumpkins by the Kiboomers and many more.

Image: Instagram/@scoob/@witchesmovie