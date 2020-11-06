Anne Hathaway Apologises For The Portrayal Of Grand High Witch In 'The Witches'

Anne Hathaway recently took to Instagram to apologise for the portrayal of the Grand High Witch in The Witches. She also added a video that was shared by the Lucky Fin Project about limb differences. Take a look at her post and read more about why the movie was criticised by so many people.

Anne Hathaway apologises for The Witches

In the post, fans can spot a video by the Lucky Fin Project, a project that helps raise awareness and also educates people about limb differences. In the video, fans can spot many people who are affected by limb differences talk about their life journey. Many people also added what kind of jobs they do and how they are no different than anybody.

With the video, Anne also added a long note where she apologised for her portrayal of the Grand High Witch. She wrote that she was sorry if she let anybody down and that she promised to do better. She also mentioned - 'As someone who really believes in inclusivity and really, really detests cruelty, I owe you all an apology for the pain caused. I am sorry.'

Many fans praised the actor for her note. Other fans also thanked the actor for shining a light on the topic. Take a look at the comments:

Pic Credit: Anne Hathaway's Instagram

Why are people offended by The Witches?

The Witches, a movie directed by Robert Zemeckis and written by Zemeckis, Kenya Barris, and Guillermo del Toro, stars Anne Hathaway in the lead. The film is also based upon a novel by Roald Dahl called The Witches. Anne is seen playing the role of Grand High Witch who is missing thumbs in the movie even though no such things has been mentioned before. Many other The Witches cast members were also seen without fingers in the film.

Many fans added that the actor's hands looked very similar to the hands of many people who are affected by limb abnormality ectrodactyly (spilt hands). There is also an outdated belief that people with such disorders were actually witches. This is why the movie has been criticised by many as it reinforced such old stigma. Many affected people also took to Instagram to add that their differences did not make them witches. Take a look:

