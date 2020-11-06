Anne Hathaway Apologises For The Portrayal Of Grand High Witch In 'The Witches'

Quick links:
Anne Hathaway recently took to Instagram to apologise for the portrayal of the Grand High Witch in The Witches. She also added a video that was shared by the Lucky Fin Project about limb differences. Take a look at her post and read more about why the movie was criticised by so many people.
I have recently learned that many people with limb differences, especially children, are in pain because of the portrayal of the Grand High Witch in The Witches. Let me begin by saying I do my best to be sensitive to the feelings and experiences of others not out of some scrambling PC fear, but because not hurting others seems like a basic level of decency we should all be striving for. As someone who really believes in inclusivity and really, really detests cruelty, I owe you all an apology for the pain caused. I am sorry. I did not connect limb difference with the GHW when the look of the character was brought to me; if I had, I assure you this never would have happened. I particularly want to say I’m sorry to kids with limb differences: now that I know better I promise I’ll do better. And I owe a special apology to everyone who loves you as fiercely as I love my own kids: I’m sorry I let your family down. If you aren’t already familiar, please check out the @Lucky_Fin_Project (video above) and the #NotAWitch hashtag to get a more inclusive and necessary perspective on limb difference.
In the post, fans can spot a video by the Lucky Fin Project, a project that helps raise awareness and also educates people about limb differences. In the video, fans can spot many people who are affected by limb differences talk about their life journey. Many people also added what kind of jobs they do and how they are no different than anybody.
With the video, Anne also added a long note where she apologised for her portrayal of the Grand High Witch. She wrote that she was sorry if she let anybody down and that she promised to do better. She also mentioned - 'As someone who really believes in inclusivity and really, really detests cruelty, I owe you all an apology for the pain caused. I am sorry.'
Many fans praised the actor for her note. Other fans also thanked the actor for shining a light on the topic. Take a look at the comments:
The Witches, a movie directed by Robert Zemeckis and written by Zemeckis, Kenya Barris, and Guillermo del Toro, stars Anne Hathaway in the lead. The film is also based upon a novel by Roald Dahl called The Witches. Anne is seen playing the role of Grand High Witch who is missing thumbs in the movie even though no such things has been mentioned before. Many other The Witches cast members were also seen without fingers in the film.
Many fans added that the actor's hands looked very similar to the hands of many people who are affected by limb abnormality ectrodactyly (spilt hands). There is also an outdated belief that people with such disorders were actually witches. This is why the movie has been criticised by many as it reinforced such old stigma. Many affected people also took to Instagram to add that their differences did not make them witches. Take a look:
Thank you adaptive athletes and model @livv.stone for lending your voice ðŸ§¡ • not a witch back then...or today. the new @witchesmovie created a witch character to seem more scary by making her have “freaky” hands. her hands are similar to people i know and love. even my hands are close in appearance to the witch. growing up i didn’t want kids to be afraid of the way i look. hollywood...this is a children’s movie. stop normalizing using limb differences as a frightful part of characters. ðŸ§™ðŸ»â™€ï¸âŒðŸŒŸ #NOTAWITCH @lucky_fin_project @zapposadaptive @runwayofdreams @nicolegkelly @alexjbarone @rebekahmarine @aannggeellll @campnolimits @cafoundation @friendsofbethanyhamilton @faithhopemaui #luckyfinproject #limbdifferenceawareness #luckyfinsrock #tenfingersareoverrated #celebrate #educate #support #unite #lfpfamily #wonderfullymade #calltoarms #luckyfin #uniquelyperfect #uniquelyunstoppable
