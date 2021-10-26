Halloween 2021: From Candyman To The Strangers, These Spooky Films Will Tingle Your Nerves

Halloween season is just around the corner, providing the perfect time for all horror movie lovers to grab a tub of popcorn and tingle their nerves by binge-watching some of the scariest movies out there. With so many amazingly horrifying movies being made in the genre, it gets difficult to sift through the most thrilling ones. From the Conjuring, Insidious, Paranormal Activity series to A Nightmare On The Elm Street, Candyman, Saw, the list seems to be infinite.

If you're looking for the paramount slasher film or just something dark to enjoy with your friends and family, here is a list of the top five movies to keep you covered during Halloween 2021.

Top spooky flicks to watch ahead of Halloween 2021

Candyman

The 2021 horror flick comes as a sequel to the events of the original Candyman and follows the protagonist Anthony McCoy, who was kidnapped by the Candyman as an infant. A visual artist, McCoy has to face the haunting of his past as the supernatural villain continues to terrorise people.

Hell Fest

The 2018 American slasher film follows the story of a group of teens who are stalked by a serial killer on their visit to a Halloween carnival. The masked man known as "The Other" embarks on a killing spree and all the attendees must try and make their way out before it's too late.

The Strangers: Prey at Night

The 2018 horror flick charts the journey of a family as they vacation in a remote mobile home park, only to be attacked by three masked thugs. The fun vacation turns gory when the family members find their loved ones slain, and they must try and escape the trailer park to reach their home safely.

The Sixth Sense

​​​​​​​The psychological thriller stars Bruce Willis as a child psychologist, whose patient has the ability to converse with the dead. The young boy shares the horrific secret with his psychologist, and what ensues further is the duo embroiled in the unexplainable instances that shake them to the core.

Grave Encounters

The supernatural horror film is not for the weak-hearted. It follows the journey of the crew of a paranormal reality television program, who lock themselves inside a rumoured haunted psychiatric hospital in search of evidence. What follows is the dead doctors and nurses coming to play in the wildly suffocating and traumatizing journey of the team, whose members are slain one after the other.

