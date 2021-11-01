Halloween 2021: Nina Dobrev, Shaun Give Riveting Twist To 'The Queen's Gambit' Characters

As numerous celebrity artists showcased glimpses of their fun and gripping Halloween 2021 celebrations, Nina Dobrev joined the list with her and her beau, Shaun White.

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White's Halloween 2021 costumes were inspired by the 2020 American coming-of-age period drama streaming television miniseries, The Queen's Gambit.

Halloween 2021 Costumes: Nina Dobrev dressed as Benny Watts from The Queen's Gambit

Nina Dobrev recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures depicting her fun-filled Halloween 2021. In the first photo, she can be seen wearing a pair of black pants and a shirt along with a black leather overcoat while sporting a moustache and a hat. Her look was inspired by The Queen's Gambit character, Benny Watts, essayed by Thomas Brodie-Sangster. On the other hand, Nina Dobrev's beau, Shaun White left the fans in splits with his portrayal of Beth Harmon, essayed by Anya Taylor-Joy in the miniseries. He also wore a wig to make his look resemble The Queen Gambit's character while they posed with a game of chess in their hand. The pictures also included Adam Devine standing next to them. In the caption, she added a queen emoji and wrote Gambit. She also added a hashtag stating 'checkmate'.

Many fans and celebrity artists took to Nina Dobrev's latest Instagram post and expressed their delight in seeing her captivating portrayal of Benny Watts from the 2020 miniseries. Many fans stated how beautiful she looked while many of them stated how they immensely loved their costume. Many fans also complimented both Nina and Shaun's uncanny resemblance of The Queen's Gambit characters and added hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments to express their amazement.

Many celebrity artists namely Daniel martin, Nicole Cogan, Arielle Vandenberg, Julianne Hough, Eric Ray Davidson, and others took to Nina Dobrev's latest Instagram post and complimented her look. Eric Ray Davidson wrote 'Mustache so good on u' while Dave Osokow stated 'You have got to be kidding me incredible lol lol'. Jamie Chung, on the other hand, exclaimed that he was dying with laughter and amazement after watching their Halloween 2021 costumes. Take a look at some of the most interesting reactions to Nina Dobrev's latest Instagram post.

Image: Instagram/@shaunwhite