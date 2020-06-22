'Hamilton' Trailer Drops Online Days Before Its Disney+ Premiere On July 3; Watch

Lin Manuel Miranda is ready to greet his fans on the streaming platform Disney Plus. Disney Plus recently released a minute-long trailer of the Pulitzer winning musical. The Lin Manuel Miranda-headed Hamilton will be releasing on Disney Plus on July 3, 2020. The musical will be also featuring its original cast and its award-winning original songs.

Lin Manuel Miranda’s ‘Hamilton’ trailer released

Lin Manuel Miranda became a household name in 2015 after the debut of his musical Hamilton. The musical based on the life Alexander Hamilton won hearts all over and also went on to win several awards. The success of the musical also led to Disney Plus buying the rights of the musical from Miranda for a whopping $75 million.

Now amidst this pandemic, Hamilton fans saw a glimpse of this musical as Disney Plus released a minute-long trailer of the highly anticipated musical. Hamilton fans will recognise many aspects of the original music in this trailer. The Hamilton trailer features the two most loved tracks from the musical, namely Alexander Hamilton and Satisfied.

The Lin Manuel Miranda-headed Hamilton movie also features the musical’s original cast, namely including Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Phillipa Soo, Daveed Diggs, Christopher Jackson, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Anthony Ramos, Jonathan Groff, Okieriete Onaodowan, and Jasmine Cephas Jones. Hamilton was supposed to premiere at theatres on Oct 21, 2021. But the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic led to a change of plans.

Since many movie theatres in the US and EU are still closed due to the pandemic, Disney Plus decided to release the film on its streaming platform. Hence the musical will debut on the streaming platform on July 3, 2020. But apart from being disappointed by no theatrical release, Hamilton fans were also disappointed by Disney Plus’ recent decision of stopping free trials.

This decision by the streaming platform has been taken just three weeks before Hamilton’s premiere. But even though this decision left many Hamilton fans disappointed, this has not caused major loss to Disney Plus. This recently launched streaming platform already had 54.5 million subscribers after its launch in May. Watch Lin Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton trailer here.

