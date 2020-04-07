The Debate
John Krasinski's 'Hamilton' Reunion For 9-year-old Impresses Fans, Leaves Them Nostalgic

Hollywood News

John Krasinski's show 'Some Good News' saw the reunion of the Hamilton cast for a nine-year-old girl named Aubrey after the show got cancelled due to COVID-19.

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
john krasinski show

While the whole world is struggling to survive through the outbreak of coronavirus, actor John Krasinski seems to have taken up the job to spread happiness around. The actor managed to get a Hamilton cast reunion for a nine-year-old girl named Aubrey from Florida. This was after Aubrey's mother shared how she was heartbroken to miss the show after it got cancelled due to the pandemic on Twitter.

Fans impressed by John Krasinski

John Krasinski invited Aubrey to his show Some Good News on YouTube. Krasinski shared that Aubrey's dream could not come true but she turned to the one person she can always count on, and that is Mary Poppins. He also brought Lin-Manuel Miranda from Hamilton show along on Zoom with the rest of the cast of Hamilton. The cast then sang the song Alexander Hamilton online from the show, who looked happy and surprised. Fans appreciated John Krasinski's amazing efforts. They talked about how they loved the show and how they liked the way everyone came together and sang for Aubrey. Here are some tweets:

Source: John Krasinski's Instagram

 

 

