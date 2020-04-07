John Krasinski's 'Hamilton' Reunion For 9-year-old Impresses Fans, Leaves Them Nostalgic

While the whole world is struggling to survive through the outbreak of coronavirus, actor John Krasinski seems to have taken up the job to spread happiness around. The actor managed to get a Hamilton cast reunion for a nine-year-old girl named Aubrey from Florida. This was after Aubrey's mother shared how she was heartbroken to miss the show after it got cancelled due to the pandemic on Twitter.

Fans impressed by John Krasinski

John Krasinski invited Aubrey to his show Some Good News on YouTube. Krasinski shared that Aubrey's dream could not come true but she turned to the one person she can always count on, and that is Mary Poppins. He also brought Lin-Manuel Miranda from Hamilton show along on Zoom with the rest of the cast of Hamilton. The cast then sang the song Alexander Hamilton online from the show, who looked happy and surprised. Fans appreciated John Krasinski's amazing efforts. They talked about how they loved the show and how they liked the way everyone came together and sang for Aubrey. Here are some tweets:

I love this so much! Seeing more kids that love musical theater makes me smile. I have Hamilton Tickets for June in LA. I hope I get to go. This brightened my day. PS...I have seen The Office I watch it with my daddy. — Sloane on the Range (@teamsloane) April 6, 2020

That's exactly the face I had while watching the Hamilton cast performance. Sheer, unabashed adoration. pic.twitter.com/8zRVJWyeXz — Aartie (@IShdTakeaBreak) April 6, 2020

KRUNT AND LIN MANUEL MIRANDA + HAMILTON CAST SINGING?????????! IVE BEEN WAITING FOR MY WHOLE LIFE FOR THIS MOMENT pic.twitter.com/W0Z3tDq5gW — rosie betzler ‎⧗ ︽✵︽ (@marvelxtina) April 6, 2020

Emily Blunt and @Lin_Manuel

The Original Broadway Cast of @HamiltonMusical including @Lin_Manuel

You gave us all the reunions we are dreaming of 😭😭😭

Can that be on next week #SomeGoodNews episode? 💛💛💛 — LinMiranda.com (@Linmirandacom) April 6, 2020

Source: John Krasinski's Instagram

