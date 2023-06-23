Harrison Ford On Playing An Aged Indiana Jones In Dial Of Destiny: I Wanted Him To Not...

Harrison Ford is returning to the silver screen with his iconic character Indiana Jones for the fifth and final chapter in Dial of Destiny. The actor, who is returning after 40 years to play the character, opened up about the challenges he faced and how he dealt with them.

3 things you need to know

Dial of Destiny is the only film that Steven Speilberg didn't direct.

It is the only film which is not written by George Lucas.

Harrison Ford first played Indiana Jones in Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Harrison Ford embraced the role of an aged Indy despite the ‘big gamble’

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Harrison Ford admitted that sending 80-year-old Indy on another adventure was a "big gamble". Because audience used to seeing him as young adventurer. So will they be able to accept the older version if Indian Jones has been the biggest question for the makers. However, he was happy to embrace the character to "tell the story of a man who's spent his life this particular way."

"That ride wouldn't have come if he hadn't fallen so low. It wouldn't have been the ride that it is and wouldn't have ended the way that it does. And it ends in a beautiful way," the actor was quoted saying.

The biggest challenge in the upcoming film was creating the younger version of Ford’s character, Indy. In the movie, the young Indiana Jones is seen in flashbacks created with archival footage. However, Ford also had to perform the scenes himself to add to his live action mannerisms to the CGI-generated flashbacks. "It's also him, meaning the guy doing all that is him. What's most clear to me is watching how particular the expressions and vernacular the language of Indiana Jones is developed by Harrison. No one does all that stuff quite that way," said the director.

The theme music of Indian Jones follows Harrison Ford

The actor joked that wherever he goes, the theme music of Indian Jones follows. "That music follows me everywhere I go. They were playing it over speakers in the operating room when I did my last colonoscopy!" the actor said.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, helmed by James Mangold, also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen and others in pivotal roles. The movie is slated to release in the theatres on June 30.