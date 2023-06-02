Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny Set For Early Release In India

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be releasing in India a day before it hits the theatres in the United States. The date for release in India has been set at June 29 of this year. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be releasing in theatres on June 30.

Dial of Destiny to release early in India



Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is all set to release in theatres at the end of this month. While films tend to release in the west before the content makes its way over to the Indian theatres, there has been a steady reversal in this trend. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be made available to the Indian audiences, a day before it sees its theatrical release in the United States. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is also not the first film that will be released in India prior to the United States. The recently released Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was also available for viewing by the Indian audiences a day prior to the United States.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (Image Credits: Walt Disney Pictures Lucasfilm Ltd)

More about Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is the fifth and final installment in the uber-successful and cult Indiana Jones franchise. The previous installment, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, had released 15 years ago in 2008. Harrison Ford has returned to the franchise to reprise the iconic character of Indiana Jones for the final time. The film also notably stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen and Antonio Banderas among other names.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny saw an exclusive world premiere at the recently concluded Cannes Film Festival. The film received a 5-minute standing ovation post the screening. Actor Harrison Ford was also felicitated with a surprise honorary Palme d'Or, the highest honour at the event.