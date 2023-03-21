Harry Potter Actor Paul Grant Dies After Collapsing Outside London Railway Station

Harry Potter and Star Wars actor Paul Grant, 56, passed away on March 19. His unfortunate demise was confirmed by his daughter Sophie Jayne Grant. Reportedly, the actor collapsed on March 16 outside a railway station in London. Grant was then rushed to the hospital but was declared brain dead. He was taken off life support on Sunday.

"I'm heartbroken...No girl deserves their dad to be taken away...He was so well known and loved for his work. He's gone too soon," Grant's daughter Sophie told Sky News. In another interview with The Sun, she said that she is devastated with her father's passing. She further recalled how her late father always spread laughter.

Moreover, Sophie shared that Grant loved his family and was very close to his son, daughters and girlfriend Maria Dwyer. Grant's girlfriend Maria said that Paul was the funniest man and the love of her life. She also shared how the actor made her life complete and how she wouldn't be the same without her.

Grant was 4-foot-4-inch tall and played character roles in Hollywood movies. He portrayed Ewok in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and a goblin in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. His other works include Legend, Labyrinth, The Dead and the latest series Willow.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Grant's stepdaughter. The family aims to raise funds for his funeral. The post was shared with the statement, ''I'm starting this page as Paul sadly passed away yesterday and I would like to give him the best send-off he would want.''