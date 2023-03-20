Jr NTR's US Fans Fly Banner Over Hollywood Sign, Express Excitement For NTR 30 | WATCH

Jr. NTR has accrued a lot of love during RRR's victory lap around the international award circuit. Now, his fans in the US have made another grand gesture for the actor. Earlier today, an aeroplane banner was flown over the Hollywood sign which thanked the actor for all that he has done. The short message also expressed excitement for his upcoming project NTR 30.

Flying high on success

NTR Fans USA took to their verified Twitter handle to share the short 43-second clip, which shows the banner being flown over the famous Hollywood sign in Los Angeles, from various angles on the ground against the clear blue sky. The fan club's caption for the post read, "AIR PLANE Banner over the heart of world cinema, THE HOLLYWOOD.Thanks for a memorable ride called #RRRMovie. Can’t wait for the mass mania of Man of Masses with #NTR30. Our best wishes to @tarak9999, Siva Koratala garu and the whole team. Let’s paint the town red on April 5th 2024. #ManofMassesNTR #NTRGoesGlobal".

AIR PLANE Banner over the heart of world cinema, THE HOLLYWOOD.🔥

Thanks for a memorable ride called #RRRMovie.

Can’t wait for the mass mania of Man of Masses with #NTR30.

Our best wishes to @tarak9999, Siva Koratala garu and the whole team. ❤️

Let’s paint the town red on April… https://t.co/OIaJWwJGfX pic.twitter.com/3d7c5v2umD — NTR FANS USA (@NTRFans_USA) March 20, 2023

The banner says"Thank You NTR. Can't wait for NTR30".

NTR 30

NTR 30 is being directed by Kortala Siva, which will be his sixth directorial. Kortala Siva has directed Jr. NTR earlier in Janatha Garage. This will be their second project together. Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle a few days back to share a glimpse of her first look from the film. She captioned the picture, "It is finally happening. Cant wait to set sail with my favourite @jrntr". NTR 30 will mark Janhvi's debut in Telugu cinema. The actress had earlier publicly expressed a desire to work with the RRR actor.

Though updates about the film have been sparse, reports say that Saif Ali Khan has been approached to play the negative lead for NTR 30. Saif Ali Khan, however, has not confirmed this on his end. After the roaring success of RRR, expectations from NTR 30 seem to have risen. Jr. NTR spoke about this in an event saying that a need for constant updates is pressurising for the team.

NTR 30 is reportedly set to commence the shoot on March 23.