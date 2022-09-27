Alan Rickman was among the notable English artists who was best known for his iconic portrayal of Professor Severus Snape in the Harry Potter movie series. The fans of Rickman, who passed away on 14 January 2016, recently came across his journals that were released by The Guardian which gave a sneak peek into a lot of interesting things about the actor.

DYK Rickman wanted to quit the Harry Potter movie series in 2002

According to The Guardian, it was revealed that the late actor wanted to quit the movie series in 2022, one month after the release of the second movie Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. An excerpt from Rickman’s journals revealed that he spoke to his agent about quitting the film series, he mentioned that nobody wanted to hear it. "Talking to [agent] Paul Lyon-Maris about HP exit, which he thinks will happen. But here we are in the project-collision area again. Reiterating no more HP. They don't want to hear it,” Rickman wrote in the journal.

Therefore, Alan Rickman decided to continue with the franchise but he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2005. He expressed his feelings in the journal and mentioned how he went on to say yes to Harry Potter 5 after one of the team members told him that it was his story. "Finally, yes to HP 5. The sensation is neither up nor down. The argument that wins is the one that says: 'See it through. It's your story,' " he wrote.

It was earlier revealed that all those volumes of his diaries will now be published in a book which will focus on his life. Alan Rickman's handwritten diaries span more than 25 years of his life and career. There are 27 volumes of these diaries which have captured every little moment of his life. They will be edited down into a single book. Publisher Canongate has received the rights to the book and access to his dairies. The book will be edited by Alan Taylor who is the editor of the Scottish Review of Books. The book is said to be titled "The Diaries of Alan Rickman". Alan Rickman's wife Rima Horton mentioned that she is looking forward to the book.

