'Harry Potter' Quiz: You're Not A True Potterhead If You Can't Get These References Right

Years after its release, the Harry Potter series remains one of the most popular fiction series among the youth. With the first book coming out in 1997 and the last film from the series releasing in 2011, it still remains a fan favourite. The series features a complex storyline that follows the life of the protagonist Harry Potter and his struggle to defeat the darkest wizard of all times who killed his parents.

Take a look at these popular character references from the series and see if you can get the character right in this Harry Potter quiz.

Harry Potter character reference quiz: Can you get the character right?

1. If your friend promises to watch a movie with you, but they watch it with their girlfriend instead, they will be tagged as ____ of your group

a) Harry

b) Ron

c) Draco

d) Snape

2. When your teacher refuses to extend the deadline for project submission and your response usually is "my father will hear about this", you are basically pulling a _____ on your professor

a) Draco

b) Dudley

c) Snape

d) Viktor Krum

3. If you and your friends are often at the wrong place at the wrong time, you are probably .....

a) The Silver trio

b) The Diamond trio

c) The Famous trio

d) The Golden trio

4. If you have a friend who loves keeping the weirdest of pets, they are probably the _____ of your group

a) Rubeus Hagrid

b) Professor Flitwick

c) Umbridge

d) Charlie Weasley

5. If your friend has a breakup, and you react by pulling their leg and cheering them up instead of consoling them, you're probably _____

a) Luna Lovegood

b) Neville Longbottom

c) Fred Wesley

d) Dean Thomas

6. If you are the friend who has already learnt everything long before exams and have to teach everyone else, you are probably the _____ of your group

a) Luna Lovegood

b) Minerva McGonagall

c) Ginny Weasley

d) Hermoine Granger

7. The one friend who always gets caught even though you are the one causing trouble is the ____ of your gang

a) Dobby

b) Neville Longbottom

c) Ron Weasley

d) Crabbe

8. When your friend is missing and you are busy stuffing yourself with food, you are the ____ of your friends' circle

a) Neville Longbottom

b) Draco Malfoy

c) Ron Weasley

d) Harry Potter

9. Name the character who is always found doing weird things or talking to different animals

a) Luna Lovegood

b) Ginny Weasley

c) Hermoine Granger

d) Pansy Parkinson

10. If you call yourself a Harry Potter fan without reading the books, Potterheads will tag you as

a) Rubble

b) Nerds

c) Snitch

d) Muggle

Answers

1. b) Ron

2. a) Draco

3. d) The Golden Trio

4. a) Rubeus Hagrid

5. c) Fred Weasley

6. d) Hermoine Granger

7. a) Dobby

8. c) Ron Weasley

9. a) Luna Lovegood

10. d) Muggle

