Harry Potter Quiz: Can You Name The Characters Based On These References?

Quick links:
The Harry Potter series is one of the most popular fiction series among the youth. Though the first book came out in 1997 and the last film from the series was released in 2011, it still remains a fan favourite. The series features a complex storyline that follows the life of the protagonist Harry Potter and his struggle to defeat the darkest wizard of all times who killed his parents. Here are some popular character references. Take this Harry Potter quiz and check if you can name the characters by the reference.
1. Ron Weasley
2. Hermione Granger
3. Peter Pettigrew
4. Remus Lupin
ALSO READ | Harry Potter Filming Locations You Can Visit In Real Life To Step Into Fantasy World
1. Ron Weasley
2. Draco Malfoy
3. Neville Longbottom
4. Harry Potter
1. Professor Flitwick
2. Rubeus Hagrid
3. Remis Lupin
4. Gilderoy Lockhart
SOURCE / INSTAGRAM @eva.hagen.art
1. Minerva McGonagall
2. Remis Lupin
3. Albus Dumbledore
4. Peter Pettigrew
1. Narcissa Malfoy
2. Bellatrix Lestrange
3. Voldemort
4. Lucius Malfoy
ALSO READ | Cast Of 'Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire': Who Played Which Character?
SOURCE / INSTAGRAM @britanya__
1. Neville Longbottom
2. Ron Weasley
3. Draco Malfoy
4. Luna Lovegood
1. Minerva McGonagall
2. Albus Dumbledore
3. Rubeus Hagrid
4. Severus Snape
1. Viktor Krum
2. Fleur Delacour
3. Cedric Diggory
4. Charlie Weasley
SOURCE / INSTAGRAM @numerocuatrodeprivetdrive
1. Harry Potter
2. Hermoine Granger
3. Sirius Black
4. Neville Longbottom
ALSO READ | From Hermione's Genius To Luna's Quirks, Take The Harry Potter Quiz & Know Who You're Like
1. Nearly Headless Nick
2. The Grey Lady
3. Peeves
4. The Bloody Baron
ALSO READ | Harry Potter Quiz: Find Out Who Your Perfect Soulmate In Hogwarts Would Be
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.