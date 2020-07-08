Harry Potter Quiz: Can You Name The Characters Based On These References?

The Harry Potter series is one of the most popular fiction series among the youth. Though the first book came out in 1997 and the last film from the series was released in 2011, it still remains a fan favourite. The series features a complex storyline that follows the life of the protagonist Harry Potter and his struggle to defeat the darkest wizard of all times who killed his parents. Here are some popular character references. Take this Harry Potter quiz and check if you can name the characters by the reference.

Harry Potter Quiz: Name the character by this reference

This character's pet is actually an animagus and has lived for a long while

1. Ron Weasley

2. Hermione Granger

3. Peter Pettigrew

4. Remus Lupin

ALSO READ | Harry Potter Filming Locations You Can Visit In Real Life To Step Into Fantasy World

Which character's boggart is Severus Snape?

1. Ron Weasley

2. Draco Malfoy

3. Neville Longbottom

4. Harry Potter

Which character always introduced himself as 'Keeper of Keys and Grounds of Hogwarts'?

1. Professor Flitwick

2. Rubeus Hagrid

3. Remis Lupin

4. Gilderoy Lockhart

Harry Potter was Voldemort's wand sibling because the feathers from the tail of THIS character's phoenix were used

SOURCE / INSTAGRAM @eva.hagen.art

1. Minerva McGonagall

2. Remis Lupin

3. Albus Dumbledore

4. Peter Pettigrew

This character escaped from Azkaban and is also one of Draco Malfoy's relatives

1. Narcissa Malfoy

2. Bellatrix Lestrange

3. Voldemort

4. Lucius Malfoy

ALSO READ | Cast Of 'Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire': Who Played Which Character?

This character's father introduced Harry Potter to The Tale of Three Brothers

SOURCE / INSTAGRAM @britanya__

1. Neville Longbottom

2. Ron Weasley

3. Draco Malfoy

4. Luna Lovegood

This character "booked" the Weird Sisters to play at the Hogwarts' Yule Ball

1. Minerva McGonagall

2. Albus Dumbledore

3. Rubeus Hagrid

4. Severus Snape

This character plays for the Bulgarian national Quidditch team and is a prodigal seeker

1. Viktor Krum

2. Fleur Delacour

3. Cedric Diggory

4. Charlie Weasley

Bellatrix Lestrange brutally tortured this character's parents on Voldemort's orders

SOURCE / INSTAGRAM @numerocuatrodeprivetdrive

1. Harry Potter

2. Hermoine Granger

3. Sirius Black

4. Neville Longbottom

ALSO READ | From Hermione's Genius To Luna's Quirks, Take The Harry Potter Quiz & Know Who You're Like

This character is the most notorious and troublesome poltergeist in British history

1. Nearly Headless Nick

2. The Grey Lady

3. Peeves

4. The Bloody Baron

Answers

Ron Weasley Neville Longbottom Rubeus Hagrid Albus Dumbledore Bellatrix Lestrange Luna Lovegood Albus Dumbledore Viktor Krum Neville Longbottom Peeves

ALSO READ | Harry Potter Quiz: Find Out Who Your Perfect Soulmate In Hogwarts Would Be

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.