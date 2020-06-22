From Hermione's Genius To Luna's Quirks, Take The Harry Potter Quiz & Know Who You're Like

Harry Potter books and movies have been a major part of many lives all around the world. The series teaches one some great life lessons like the importance of friendship, love, unity and along with that how one should be brave, loyal and be smart. The characters in the Harry Potter series have specific traits that make them stand out. Looking at these traits, one can check who they are like and which character they would be in the Harry Potter series.

Harry Potter Quiz: Which Harry Potter character are you most like?

1. Which is of the following is your ideal date?

Sitting and playing video games

A tour of the city library

Going to a zoo or a pet store

An adventurous hike or a night drive

To a shooting range

(Source: Canva)

2. A rude, old woman/man slips a bit and falls. What do you do about it?

Laugh first, then help Get a doctor

Get a doctor or call an ambulance

Fall down with them so that he does not feel embarrassed

Go and help because you are made of Moral Fibre

Laugh and Instagram it!

(Source: Shutterstock)

3. What is your general reaction to losing an argument from a friend?

Sulk, because they suck

I come back with facts and pointers which will prove them I am right

Clap for them because they achieved success, it does not matter that you lost

First, ignore them then give up because it is not a big deal

Insult them, their family, their pets and their ancestors if possible

(Source: Canva)

4. What is your most embarrassing moment?

I went to my crush to ask them for a date, but just made weird gurgling noises

Once I confidently answered a question in class only to realise it was wrong

Embarrassing moments? What are those?

I thought I was good at this one game and made a fool of myself when I lost it.

I tripped and fell in front of my father. That should have not happened.

(Source: Shutterstock)

5. A person comes in front of you without a mask and coughs, what would you do?

Just say ‘Wear a mask, man, is it too much to ask?’

Ask them politely to wear one and then give them a sanitizer as well

Tell them everything wrong that could possibly happen to them

Point at my mask and point at their face, gesturing them to wear one

Shout at them for not being careful

(Source: Shutterstock)

6. What is the weirdest food combination you can eat?

ANYTHING. Just give me food, I won’t judge.

Weird combination? No thank you. Let us not touch the proper combinations, shall we?

Ooo I really like Maggi and Dahi. Also Biryani with sauce tastes yum.

I think I can eat things like pineapple on pizza, but not go too far

Are you challenging me? Bring it on! See how I will be amazing (All the while you are hoping you don’t have to eat it)

(Source: Shutterstock)

7. You are walking on an empty road and realise that you are being followed. What do you do?

Try my best to not show that I am worried, but also look around myself for things I can use against him

I am trained with self-defence. I can handle it.

Turn around and ask if he wants to walk hand in hand! I mean, we two can have so much fun!

Turn around and ask him what his problem is.

‘I am not scared and I am brave’ is what I am thinking as I powerwalk fast.

(Source: Shutterstock)

8. You find a 100 note on the road. No-one is around. What do you do?

Pick it up and keep it as a lucky note. I will not spend it.

Pick it up and ask everyone around me if it's theirs

I will wait and stand guard until the one who owns it comes and get it.

Pick it up and give it to a beggar or donate in a charity

Pick it up and spend it. Its mine now.

(Source: Shutterstock)

9. You can buy one thing for free from Big Bazaar. What do you buy?

I’ll buy something that has something else for free. So that I get two things.

I’ll buy what I need the most at that point in time.

I will get a pink-coloured toothbrush because I heard they are lucky

I will buy the most expensive thing I can but make sure it’s useful to me.

I can get anything for free, my father knows the manager.

(Source: Shutterstock)

10. What videos can you find on my Instagram explore page?

Funny fails lmao

Book reviews and informative ones that talk about the various updates of the world

DIY videos and slime ASMR

Whatever pops up, I really like pet videos and some relatable TikToks

Cringe videos and scare cams

(Source: Shutterstock)

Answers:

If your most answers are option 1, then you have Ron Weasley's personality. You are a witty one with a good sense of humour but have the best interests at heart.

If your most answers are option 2, then you have Hermione Granger's personality. You are organized, smart and a bookworm. You like everything as it should be if it does not harm anyone.

If your most answers are option 3, then you have Luna Lovegood's personality. You are loving and a little weird, but everyone adores you nonetheless.

If your most answers are option 4, then you have Harry Potter's personality. People might not really understand you, but you do not mind. You are brave and also very witty.

If your most answers are option 5, then you have Draco Malfoy's personality. You like dark humour and unapologetic of what you think and say. If they don't like it, you don't like them.

