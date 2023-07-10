Harry Styles' Rumoured Girlfriend Taylor Russell Steals The Spotlight At Vienna Concert

Harry Styles, who is currently on his music tour, recently made headlines after his special someone was spotted at his concert. Harry, on Saturday, performed in Vienna, however, it was actress Taylor Russell who caught people's attention. The Escape Room actress is rumoured to be dating the former One Direction member.

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell were first spotted in June.

The two were leaving an art museum together in London.

Taylor Russell grooves to Harry Styles’ beat

In a video from the concert, Taylor can be seen in a white dress and a bob, seated next to a man who has monitors and electronic pieces of equipment in front of him. Looks like he was operating the show's controls, possibly as Harry's stage manager. Taylor was seated next to the guy and was dancing the night away to Harry's music. She was also conversing with the crew member in between songs. Soon after, a video of the two strolling in Vienna also surfaced online.

Taylor Russell attended to Harry’s show in Vienna



What sparked the dating rumour?

The musician and actress were initially seen together in June when they left a museum in London. According to TMZ, they were even holding hands. However, none of them have responded to the romance rumours in the media. Although it's unclear when the two celebrities first met, they both attended the 79th Venice International Film Festival in September of 2022. Harry was promoting Don't Worry Darling while Taylor was celebrating Bones And All's premiere.

Harry Styles has always been private about his dating life. The singer was last linked with director-actress Olivia Wilde. The ex-couple first met on the Don't Worry Darling film set in 2020. A year later, they attended a wedding and were photographed holding hands. They split up in 2022 after dating for two years. Meanwhile, Taylor Russell was reported to be dating her Bones and All costar Timothee Chalamet. However, she never confirmed or denied any dating rumours.