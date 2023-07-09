After Bebe Rexha, Harry Styles Gets Hit In The Eye At His Concert In Vienna | Watch

Harry Styles has been on his music tour since September 2021. His recent concert took place in Vienna, Austria on Saturday night, where the singer got injured by someone in the audience. He was hit in the eye by a fan during his performance.

2 things you need to know

Prior to Harry Styles, Bebe Rexha was hit with a phone at her concert.

Similar incidents took place with Ava Max and Kelsea Ballerini, in the past few days.

Harry Styles gets eye injury at concert

In the viral video, Styles can be seen writhing in pain and then cradling his head in his palm after being struck in the face by a flying item. This is not the first time Styles has been hit in the face while performing at his concert. Styles' fans are known for throwing flowers and chicken nuggets at him when he is on stage. He was previously struck in the eye after a fan threw Skittles at him in November last year.

Harry Styles was hit in the eye from a flying object during his concert in Vienna.pic.twitter.com/GxM4z3PtQL — FilmPop (@TheFilmPop) July 9, 2023

Similar incidents of stage attacks at concerts

Unfortunately, Styles became one of the victims of the many concert attacks that have been targeting the performers. Earlier, Bebe Rexha sustained significant injuries after being hit in the face by a cell phone. The New Jersey guy who threw the phone at the pop singer was later taken into custody on assault charges.

A bracelet recently struck Kelsea Ballerini in the face during a broadcast. The country music star's concert was briefly postponed while she assessed her injuries. Ava Max also got slapped at her concert in Los Angeles while performing on stage. Security swiftly intervened, escorting the attacker away. Meanwhile, Ava gathered herself and proceeded with her final performance of the evening. Additionally, Pink was given a bag carrying a fan’s mother's ashes. At a different performance, some admirer gave her a wheel of cheese.