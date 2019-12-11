Harry Styles Finally Tasted 'freedom' With Fine Line After One Direction Split

Harry Styles, in an interview with a media publication, spoke about his new album Fine Line. In the interview, the Kiwi singer stated that his sophomore album helped him taste some freedom and allowed him to have some fun. Read on to know the reason behind his confession.

Harry Styles gets a taste of freedom with 'Fine Line'

Harry Styles is all set for the release of his sophomore album titled Fine Line that will be out on December 13. The Kiwi singer has already released three songs from the album, namely Lights Up, Watermelon Sugar, and Adore You. Harry Styles also gave a glimpse of the entire album to a few fans by hosting listening parties for them. Recently, the Two Ghosts singer talked about his album in an interview with a media publication.

In the interview, Harry Styles stated that he enjoyed the fact that his debut solo album gave him a chance to tour even though it was not a radio album and people responded wholeheartedly. Harry continued by stating that his experience with his debut album made him feel that he had the freedom to make what he wanted and create some fun songs and tunes.

Harry Styles further talked about his first solo tour. He said that coming off the road made him realise what it feels like to play at a show on his own. Harry said that he asked himself about what kinds of songs he wanted to write if he is going to tour again. He added that hence, in the second album, he went in with a feeling of freedom that he did not have or he did not allow himself to have during his debut, self-titled album. Harry Styles also reportedly mentioned that he was subconsciously a bit afraid of making some fun music after coming out of the band. He stated that he tried to get rid of that a little bit. In this interview, Harry Styles also stated that he realised his fans just wanted him to be himself and be authentic.

