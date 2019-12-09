One Direction's Liam Payne Calls Harry Styles A 'lovely Lad' Post Jingle Ball Reunion

Liam Payne recently reunited with his One Direction band member Harry Styles when both the singers performed their hits at the Jingle Ball concert. The Strip that Down singer spoke about this mini-reunion with Harry Styles in an interview. Read on to know more about this story.

Liam Payne talks about the reunion with Harry Styles:

The One Direction fandom has been hoping for a reunion since the band went on a hiatus. Now all the members of the band Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, and former band member Zayn Malik are enjoying thriving careers as solo artists. The 1D fans do get mini-reunions between a couple of band members often.

Recently, Liam Payne and Harry Styles performed their solo hits at the Jingle Ball concert 2019. Both the former band members and friends enthralled the audience, especially their fans. Harry Styles, apart from singing songs from his upcoming album Fine Line, also performed the One Direction chartbuster song What Makes You Beautiful. Harry Styles singing this song and Liam Payne being present to witness it sent fans into a nostalgic time.

Liam Payne spoke about his reunion with Harry Styles in an interview with a media portal. In the interview, Liam Payne revealed that his reunion with former bandmate Harry Styles was interesting. He revealed that he met Harry after a long time and also did not miss out on the chance of gushing and praising his former bandmate. Liam further added that it was really nice to meet Harry. He praised Harry Styles by stating that he is still the same boy since the last time they met. He said that Styles is a 'really sweet and a lovely lad'. The Familiar singer even shared a picture from Harry’s performance on his Instagram story. Take a look.

