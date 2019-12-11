Kendall Jenner & Harry Styles Reunite On 'The Late Late Show' And Fans Cannot Keep Calm

Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles are set to reunite on the latest episode of The Late Late Show. Harry Styles will be hosting an episode of the show as James Corden is currently busy shooting for his film The Prom. Read on to know more about the exes' reunion.

Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles back together?

The Late Late Show host James Corden is currrently shooting for a film, thus the executive producers of the show and James Corden released a lineup of seven hosts who will be filling in for Corden during his absence. Harry Styles is the second celebrity host in this lineup. He has previously hosted the show and has also performed several times during his appearances. On the latest episode, Harry Styles is set to reunite with friend and rumoured ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner on the show. Kendall Jenner will be accompanied by Black-ish actor Tracee Ellie Ross.

Kendall Jenner & Harry Styles relationship:

Several short clips of this episode have already gone viral. Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles were rumoured to be dating at one point of time and are still seen hanging out with each other. The rumours started right from 2014 when both were seen grabbing a low-key dinner in L.A. and this led to #Hendall starting to trend online as their ship name. They both were once again spotted holidaying together in St.Barts on Ellen DeGeneres's yacht. So this reunion comes as surprise for Harry and Kendall fans as both the celebrities have always been mum about their relationship. Harry and Kendall both ended up playing the show's popular segment 'Spill your Guts or Fill Your Guts.' Fans cannot keep calm about this Harry Sryles and Kendall Jenner reunion and their reactions have the internet by storm. Take a look.

Fan Reactions

Spill your guts or fill your guts #TheLateLateShow with @Harry_Styles part 3 pic.twitter.com/6YT6VcbGJo — indigo (@pottorfingnouis) December 11, 2019

kendall: rank liam,Louis, niall,zayn....

harry : *right then started eating that disgusting food without listening the whole question* #TheLateLateShow pic.twitter.com/ymjtfRlCak — Dipika👀||Stans OT5|| (@Dipika_1dlover) December 11, 2019

kendall: which track or song was written for me in your last album?

kendall: 1 harry : 0

omg show is on fire🔥#TheLateLateShow @latelateshow pic.twitter.com/xIgHDlNfKv — Dipika👀||Stans OT5|| (@Dipika_1dlover) December 11, 2019

