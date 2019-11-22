Harvey Specter Is The Ultimate New York City Guide For Your Next Trip

Harvey Spector the man has turned Suits into a cult classic show. Whether it is Specter closing a case or winning an argument with his wit, nobody does law drama better than the fictional characters from the TV show Suits. But apart from letting the audience see the law from his point of view, Harvey Specter has also redefined the geography of New York. Suits is a show that has shown The Big Apple through a completely new perspective. Read on to know the places you need to visit according to the spectacular Specter.

New York explored through the Specter perspective

1. Bagel and Coffee

Suits fans are pretty familiar with the fact that you never disturb Harvey when he is on a break and enjoying his bagel with some coffee. So if you are in New York do not miss out on some of the best bagel and coffee corners in the city. Tompkins Square Bagels, Absolute Bagels, Ess-A-Bagel and others are some of the most popular bagel corners in New York.

2. Suits

Suits is a TV show that is incomplete without the classic wardrobe the men and women on this show carry with ease. The first lesson that Harvey Specter dishes out to Ross is to buy a few custom-tailored suits. So if you are in New York and want to show off some Specter swag check out these legendary suit shops in the city. P. Johnson, Suitsupply, Brooklyn Tailors. Lord Willy’s and many more are some of the most famous suit tailoring shops in the Big Apple.

3. Car museums

It is no new news that Harvey Specter is a car enthusiast. Harvey Specter’s love for cars was specifically visible in the McKernon Motors case where he was completely restless until he could find a solution to solve the case. So if you are car enthusiast as well there some car museums in New York that should be on your must-visit list. Northeast Classic Car Museum, New York Museum of Transportation, Buffalo Transportation Pierce-Arrow Museum are some of the famous car museums in New York.

4. Film Clubs

Harvey Specter and Mike Ross’ bromance is incomplete without some witty banter. But the most important part about their banter is movie references. Both Mike and Harvey are huge movie buffs. So if you are New York and want to be a movie reference genius like Harvey and Ross you should definitely enjoy join the Rooftop Cinema Club or The New York Horror Movie Group or Brower Park Movie Club in New York.

