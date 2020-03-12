Harvey Weinstein Back In Bellevue Hospital After Receiving 23 Years' Jail Term

Harvey Weinstein recently received a 23 years’ jail sentence after being found guilty on charges of sexual assault and third-degree rape. But the Miramax founder reportedly did not spend much time in jail as he was back in the hospital after complaining about chest pain. The fallen movie mogul has previously spent 10 days in the same hospital before his sentencing.

Harvey Weinstein back in hospital after sentencing

Miramax founder and movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was recently sentenced 23 years in New York State prison. This sentence on the fallen movie mogul comes after he was found guilty of sexual assault and third-degree rape. But now according to a leading media portal’s report, Harvey Weinstein did not spend much time at the Rikers Island prison after his sentencing at the Manhattan courthouse.

According to the media portal’s report, right after Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison he was taken to the Rikers Island prison. But the Miramax founder did not spend much time in the jail before he was taken to the hospital. According to the report, Harvey Weinstein complained of having chest pains after spending some time in the prison, so the prison staff decided to send Weinstein back to Bellevue hospital.

For those of you who are not aware, Harvey Weinstein has previously spent time at the same Bellevue hospital before his sentencing. The Miramax founder was expected to enter the Rikers Island prison before his sentencing but he had complained of chest pain during that stay as well. The Miramax founder also had a heart procedure done at the Bellevue hospital.

Harvey Weinstein as mentioned earlier was sentenced to 23 years in prison as he was found guilty of sexual assault and third-degree rape. But according to the media portal’s report, the prosecution wanted Harvey to have a maximum sentence of 29 years. Weinstein’s defense pleaded for a shorter sentence due to his health. According to the report, the defense even urged for a minimum five-year sentence due to Weinstein’s poor health. The report has also added that the Miramax founder’s team hopes that he will be eventually sent to Fishkill Correctional Facility’s medical unit.

