Harvey Weinstein Wanted Jennifer Aniston "killed" In The Wake Of MeToo Movement: Reports

Jennifer Aniston is among some of the most popular actors in Hollywood. She is best known for her comical roles and specifically, her role as Rachel Green on the famous sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S. The actor has been in the news once again for a whole different reason after the cast announced a reunion episode. Recently, an entertainment portal mentioned that Harvey Weinstein 'wanted her killed' in the wake of the MeToo movement.

Also Read | Harvey Weinstein To Stay At Bellevue Hospital Instead Of Rikers Island Till Sentencing

Harvey Weinstein wanted Jennifer Aniston "killed" in the wake of the #MeToo movement

Also Read | Harvey Weinstein Convicted, Johnny Depp's Divorce Debacle & Other Top Hollywood Updates

According to an entertainment portal, disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein who was charged with sexual misconduct once suggested that Jennifer Anniston 'be killed'. The portal claimed that all of this took place in the wake of the MeToo movement. The entertainment portal mentioned that Weinstein made this claim back in 2017 during the allegations of sexual misconduct.

Also Read | Harvey Weinstein Conviction Brings Peace To Rose McGowan, Says She Can Finally Breathe

The entertainment portal claimed several sealed documents were released that revealed this statement made by Harvey. According to reports from the entertainment portal, Weinstein received an email in which he was informed about Jennifer Aniston confiding in a friend about being assaulted by the producer during the production of a film. The emails also consisted of several other facts.

Also Read | Harvey Weinstein Accuser Mimi Haleyi Says She Was 'relieved' After The Verdict

It was mentioned in the entertainment portal that the emails spoke of how Harvey was infatuated by Jennifer Aniston and had a massive crush on her. However, things did not go well with Harvey and therefore he responded to the email by suggesting that Jennifer Aniston should be killed. The entertainment site claimed that the email conversations have now been made public. This comes in just days before the scheduled sentencing of the disgraced producer on charges of sexual misconduct.

Also Read | 'Burst Into Tears':Actress Rosanna Arquette Says After Harvey Weinstein's 'guilty' Verdict

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.