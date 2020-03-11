Harvey Weinstein Sent Desperate Mails To Tim Cook And Jeff Bezos Asking Them To Save Him

Harvey Weinstein is convicted of sexual assault and rape. The 67-year-old producer from Hollywood will be jailed for a term period of 28 years. In a desperate attempt to save his career, Harvey Weinstein tried to gain support form the film industry as well as entrepreneurs. Harvey Weinstein tried to strengthen his plea by gaining support from big names when he was just accused of the charges of sexual assault and more heinous crimes against women.

Harvey Weinstein's frail attempt to gain support from Tim Cook, Jeff Bezos and more people

It was reported in Variety that Harvey Weinstein mailed powerful people in the industry like Tim Cook of Apple, Quentin Tarantino, director in Hollywood, Jeff Bezos of Amazon, Michael Bloomberg, Netflix’s Ted Sarandos and more. The sole motto was to help him save the career as a producer, as reports of him being accused of third-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual acts came out. He asked them for their support.

Harvey Weinstein obtained the private mail ID of CEO of Apple, Tim Cook, and requested his support for remission and to not get convicted. He was urging Cook to help him get a ‘second chance’ according to reports in Variety. The reports also suggested that Harvey Weinstein wanted a second chance to avoid a legal battle with his company. He wrote that if he receives support from a big name like Tim Cook, then he might have a chance to get out of everything and go into therapy instead. He had frail attempts at Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. He reportedly asked Jeff Bezos to side with him during the trial in an attempt to save his career.

In similar efforts, he tried to gain the support of Netflix’s Ted Sarandos. Weinstein reportedly wrote another letter and called himself 'not guilty' of many of the charges. According to reports in the media, he wrote that he requires the full support of Sandos. All he requires is time to fight the allegations. He also asked Quentin Tarantino to meet him personally. However, none of the above-mentioned people commented on the matter or even helped Harvey out. He was found guilty of all charges. Many big names came out of the Harvey Weinstein scandal as it fuelled the #Metoo movement.

