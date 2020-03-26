Harvey Weinstein 'doing Fine' After Being Tested Positive For COVID-19

Harvey Weinstein has been tested positive for Coronavirus or COVID-19. Reports state that Weinstein is doing fine and has not exhibited any severe signs of the illness. Read on to know more about Harvey Weinstein’s condition after being tested positive for coronavirus:

Harvey Weinstein tests positive for Coronavirus and is ‘doing fine’

According to reports, Harvey Weinstein was tested positive for COVID-19 but has not exhibited any severe signs of Coronavirus. The convicted sex offender is doing fine and is in better condition now. Weinstein was sentenced to prison on March 11, 2020, for over two decades after being guilty of rape and criminal charges.

He was later tested for Coronavirus and on March 22, 2020, and was sent to Wende’s hospital. It has been reported that at least one inmate has been tested positive for the coronavirus. Harvey Weinstein will be kept in isolation for at least 10 more days. According to reports, several prisoners and guards have been tested positive for the virus and jails have turned into a hotspot for this virus.

There have been no official comments regarding Harvey Weinstein’s prison situation but it has been said that there is little to no chances of him getting out of his jail card anytime soon. It is a tough situation and the world government are in high pressure as they are trying to contain this massive outbreak of COVID-19. Lockdowns have been issued and people have been asked to stay at their homes and not take any risks of getting out in the open.

