Harvey Weinstein Taken To Hospital For Chest Pain As Public Trial Ends With His Conviction

Harvey Weinstein has evidently had one of the most publicized legal trials in Hollywood as his offences became the centre stage for the empowering #MeToo movement. Once considered as the most-influential personalities working in the entertainment industry, Harvey's trial on sexual misconduct quickly distanced him from Hollywood altogether. Now, 67-year-old is convicted on two counts of sexual misconduct and has been transferred to a hospital in Bellevue after complaints about chest pains.

Harvey Weinstein taken to hospital

As per reports, after his conviction, Harvey Weinstein was scheduled to be transferred to the Rikers Island correctional facility in New York. But, the former Hollywood producer complained about severe chest pains and was moved to the Bellevue hospital instead. The Bellevue hospital is a known psychiatric institution but also serves as a hospital for jail detainees. Previously Harvey Weinstein was set free on a $2 million bond but the legal authorities have now ordered him to be held in prison before official sentencing on March 11, 2020.

Reports are suggesting furthermore that Harvey Weinstein could be looking up to five to 29 years in jail time as he has been convicted in two counts of sexual misconduct. Donna Rotunno, Harvey Weinstein's attorney had previously requested for Harvey Weinstein's freedom from serving jail time as he recently went through unsuccessful back surgery. Harvey Weinstein was also seen making public appearances in court using a walker as support to walk.

While speaking to a news daily in the USA, Harvey Weinstein's attorney Rotunno had stated that her client is expected to receive medical help during his prison time. She also had revealed that the former producer is going through heart palpitations. But, no confirmation about him being moved to the Bellevue hospital was made by attorney Donna Rotunno.

Image courtesy - AP

