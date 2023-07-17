Have Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez Parted Ways? Singer's Wimbledon Appearance Sparks Rumours

Singer and actor Ariana Grande was recently spotted without her wedding ring at the Wimbledon men's singles final. The absence of the ring caught the attention of her fans and triggered speculation of there being a rift between the star and her husband, Daltom Gomez.

What's cooking?

During the Wimbledon men's singles final, Ariana Grande was seated between Andrew Garfield and Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey. As she enjoyed the match, fans noticed that her wedding ring was missing. This raised eyebrows and sparked rumours about the state of her marriage. She was reportedly last sported with her ring in April at Jeff Goldblum's concert in London.

(Ariana Grande during the Wimbledon men's singles final | Image: Twitter)

Who's saying what?

Ariana Grande's fans have been closely observing her social media posts for any clues about her relationship status. Some fans wondered if the ring was being serviced, cleaned, or potentially upgraded. Others expressed curiosity about the significance of the missing ring, fueling further speculation about her relationship with Dalton Gomez. While a fan tweeted, "I'm sorry I'm really not tryna start anything i just wanna know if anyone else noticed the ring finger has no ring??," another one said, "Anyone else noticed #ArianaGrande hasn't been wearing her wedding ring?????????"

(Reportedly, trouble is brewing between the couple | Image: Twitter)

The singer has been keeping a low profile of late. She has filming the upcoming movie Wicked. The film has been put on hold due to an actors' strike. On social media, Ariana has also been notably quiet, and her wedding ring has been missing in her recent posts.

Meanwhile...

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez tied the knot in a secret wedding at her Montecito, Calif., home in 2021. The couple got engaged just before Christmas, less than a year after they were first seen together in February.