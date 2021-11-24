‘Hawkeye’: Here's A Look At Clint Barton’s Timeline In MCU Ahead Of The Miniseries Release

Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton has established himself as a pertinent character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe world. Unlike other original members of the Avengers, Hawkeye's backstory hasn't been fully unravelled, and the sharpshooter's chapter in the Infinity saga has taken a backseat. However, Marvel Studios' decision to put Jeremy Renner's character at the forefront, led to the culmination of a Disney+ miniseries Hawkeye, wherein Barton rushes to complete a mission to get back to his family on Christmas.

The series also stars Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop in her MCU debut. The story takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, marking one of the most touted roles of the fictional hero. As the series premieres today, November 24, take a look at Clint Barton's timeline in MCU.

First appearance of Clint Barton aka Hawkeye

Jeremy Renner’s version of Hawkeye made the first stint in MCU with the 2011 film Thor, wherein he worked with Agent Coulson and S.H.I.E.L.D. In an extended cameo, his presence in Marvel Universe's future was cemented. His role was further explored in 2012’s The Avengers, wherein he still works with the S.H.I.E.L.D. He could be seen enslaved by Loki, and even aiding him to escape from the S.H.I.E.L.D. He went on to appear in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Which team was Hawkeye in Civil War?

In Captain America: Civil War, the Avengers were divided between Steve and Tony, with each being a part of either Team Cap or Team Iron Man. While Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.) was supported by Rhodes, Vision, Black Panther, and Spider-Man, others like Falcon, Bucky, Scarlet Witch, Ant-Man as well as Hawkeye sided with Captain America (Chris Evans). Clint's involvement in the face-off landed him as a prisoner of The Raft under Thunderbolt Ross, however, Captain America and Black Widow came to rescue him.

His role as an Avenger

Clint has no real superpowers, however, he is considered the world's greatest marksman, who's armed with a recurve bow. After escaping Loki's enslavement, he joins forces with Avengers, becoming one of their founding members. Wanda Maximoff and her brother, Pietro's recruitment to the Avengers also had a big role by Clint, who later left the Avengers to spend time with his family. After a series of tumultuous events, he joined the superheroes again to help restore the universe.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @RONIN_HAWKEYE/ @HAWKEYEOFFICIAL)