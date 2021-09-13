'Hawkeye' Trailer: Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton Just Want To Celebrate Christmas; Watch

Marvel Studios dropped the trailer of their upcoming mini-series Hawkeye starring Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton. The series will also feature Hailee Steinfeld joining him as Kate Bishop/Hawkeye. Hawkeye will start streaming from November 24 onwards ahead of the Christmas season. The series will release under Phase Four of MCU and shows Clint Barton rushing to complete a mission to get back to his family on Christmas. The series will consist of six episodes, releasing weekly until December 29.

Hawkeye trailer out now

The trailer starts off with Clint and his family, where his daughter says that the whole family will be together on Christmas for the first time in years. The last time audience saw Clint, at the end of Avengers: Endgame, he had reunited with his family after they had been wiped out by Thanos' snap. Clint had spent the five years of their absence going down a very dark path as a violent vigilante. This shows that though Clint wants to forget his dark past and celebrate the Christmas season with his family. But his past catches up to him as a new character has shown up in New York wearing his old vigilante outfit.

Clint parts his ways from his family and promises them that he will be back home for Christmas. As he investigates the new vigilante he comes face to face with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), who refers to herself as 'the world's greatest archer.' The duo team up to fight Barton's enemies from his dark past and rush to get the Avenger home. The official synopsis for Hawkeye reads-

Disney+ and Marvel Studios invite you on an unexpected holiday getaway, unwrapping a brand-new teaser trailer and poster today for “Hawkeye,” a new series set in post-blip New York City. Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.

Image: Hawkeye official Instagram