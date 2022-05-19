Hawkeye's Jeremy Renner Enjoys India's 'colourful Culture'; Poses With Truck In Latest Pic

Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner is currently on a tour in India as he took to his social media to share a glimpse into his 'colourful' experience of soaking in the culture and tradition of the diverse country. From playing cricket with the local kids to enduring the extreme heatwaves, the actor is revelling in every part of the desi culture.

He also relished a slew of Indian dishes including different types of curries, veggies and white rice. In a recent picture, the actor seemed to have experienced a ride on the truck as he added a couple of pictures to his travel diaries to India.

Jeremy Renner poses with a truck in India

Taking to his Instagram story, the 51-year-old shared a picture where he is seen hanging on the door of a truck. Dressed in a shirt and a pair of sunglasses, the actor is seen smiling happily as he posed with the vehicle. In another picture, he shared a close-up photo of himself. In the next picture, the actor clicked a picture of the crowd on the street with the caption, ''Colourful Culture''.

Earlier, the Hawkeye star shared a candid picture of him playing gully cricket in Alwar City, Rajasthan. In the picture, the actor is seen batting while a few people surround the ground to watch him. He shared the photo with the caption, ''What a blessing of life to discover, learn and be inspired by people and places across this planet!'' Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor commented on the post by dropping a couple of emojis.

Renner also seemed to have been enthralled with India as he shared multiple pictures on his social media with adoring captions. Talking about the food, he wrote, ''Food is so good in India. Different dishes, different regions,'' while in another photo he shared a picture of the lizard with the caption, ''Morning starting off with good luck. Big reveal today, very exciting!!! Hey buddy, good morning. It’s a good luck Gekko.”

Although the actor is enjoying his stay in the country, he could not escape the extreme heat as he shared a funny meme with the caption, ''Heatwave 115''.

Image: Instagram/@jeremyrenner