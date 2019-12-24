Hawkgirl To Join Justice Society Of America In The Black Adam Movie? Here's What We Know

Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam will start shooting in July 2020 and the movie is set to release in December 2021. We will be seeing Black Adam for the first time on the big screen. The movie is speculated to be an origin story. After reports that suggested that Hawkman, Atom Smasher, Stargirl, and Doctor Fate will be in the Black Adam movie, now new reports suggest that Hawkgirl also will be joining as a part of the Justice Society of America. Here is all you should know.

Hawkgirl to be seen in the movie Black Adam

Hawkgirl AKA Shayera Hol was sent on earth from Thanagar as she was a lieutenant in the Thanagar army. She was sent on earth for a mission to spy on humans but she falls in love with the humans and the Earth’s Green Lantern, John Stewart. After her love for humans, Hawkgirl started to save the planet and betrayed her own people to save the Earth. In the animated series, she was one of the founding members of the Justice League. But in the Black Adam movie, Hawkgirl will be the member of the Justice Society of America. It will be not an origin story, but the introduction of Hawkgirl will be a big step in the DCEU.

It was reported that the makers of the film are looking for a 20-30-year-old female who will depict the character best. The story of her and Hawkman being together is highly unlikely, but fans think that Hawkman will be out there in the field to serve justice alongside his partner. Hawkgirl will be a worthy member of this movie as her mace can fight magic, and in a movie full of magical characters like Black Adam, she can play a big role. Only time will tell what Hawkgirl will bring to the table in the Black Adam movie.

