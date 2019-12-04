Dwayne Johnson Wishes Kevin Hart To Play A Role In DC's 'Black Adam'

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, along with the cast of their upcoming film Jumanji: The Next Level have been busy promoting it in full swing. Recently, it was announced by Dwayne Johnson that he will be finally portraying the role of Black Adam in the DC cinematic universe, which fans were anticipating for years. Now, the megastar Dwayne Johnson has expressed that he wishes to see Kevin Hart in his upcoming DC superhero film Black Adam.

Kevin Hart in Black Adam?

Kevin had previously expressed that he would love to feature in the upcoming Black Adam film. Kevin had stated that he has already discussed the possibility of featuring in the film. He added it jokingly that he will make sure he will be a part of that film no matter what. He stated that it would be selfish of Dwayne to not put him in the movie as they both are evidently great friends.

Now, Dwayne Johnson has too expressed that he would love to have Kevin Hart on board for Black Adam. While speaking to a news junket, Dwayne stated that he is working along with his creative team for Black Adam to write a character for Kevin Hart in the DC cinematic universe. Dwayne had stated earlier that he has been eagerly waiting to portray the character on-screen and had announced his addition to the DC universe through a heartfelt post. Black Adam is expected to release in summer 2021.

The Man in Black ⚡️

Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero. Having cool superpowers, fighting for what’s right and always protecting the people.

It all changed for me, when I was 10yrs old and… https://t.co/FPY9UySmlI — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 14, 2019

