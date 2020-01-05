"He Looks Fit" Says Rita Ora After Getting 'distracted' On 'The Masked Singer'

American singer Rita Ora admitted that she found the chameleon costume admirable on the hidden artist in the latest episode of ‘The masked singer’. The 29-year-old songwriter said that he looks fit and that she never thought she would fancy a chameleon.

Audience distracted

The other judge of the show, Jonathan Ross, quipped that chameleons are supposed to disappear but he could see everything in that costume. The other judge of the show, Davina McCall was also allured and said that he has a really lovely body. The Your Song hitmaker was particularly interested in knowing who the singer was under the chameleon suit.

The Masked Singer is an American reality singing competition which features celebrities in head-to-toe costumes and facemasks which conceal their identities from other contestants, panellists, and the audience. The bizarre singing competition has been a mega-hit in the US.

But it wasn’t the judges alone who were distracted. The performance also captured the attention of netizens who took to social media to agree with the judges that they too could not concentrate on the singing. Many also wrote that they were distracted by the masked singer's physique. Read everything the users had said:

After a lot of rumours around Rita Ora and Rafferty Law, reports have finally confirmed that the two are dating. The duo has been going out for a couple of weeks after falling in love with each other at the sets of the upcoming remake of Charles Dickens' Oliver Twist. Fans also made a few comments about their chemistry and that is where the gossip started. Now that they are in a relationship, they could not help holding hands as they left from Giorgio Armani's fashion awards in London.

