Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Calls Asim Riaz Irritating, Bashes Sidharth For His Behaviour

Bigg Boss 13 has been witnessing some nasty fights and brutal altercations between the contestants which has sometimes even leads to physical assaults. This is further being magnified with all the tasks, nominations as well as the various household duties inside the house. This season has also seen the host Salman Khan reprimand the contestants because of their behaviour at several occasions. This Weekend Ka Vaar will once again see Salman schooling the contestants like Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai for their behaviour inside the house. The Dabangg actor will lash out at Asim for passing statements towards Sidharth's late father and will also call him irritating.

Salman Khan also lashes out at Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai for their behaviour

Not just Asim, Salman will also call out Sidharth for his aggressive behaviour. He will be seen telling the Balika Vadhu actor that he loses his self-control when he is angry which showcases his real personality. Salman also bashes Rashami for constantly complaining that the makers of the show are portraying her as negative and are siding Sidharth. He tells her that if she feels that way, she is free to leave the house right now. Salman Khan can also be seen asking Bigg Boss to open the door of the house.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol will promote their film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in the show

The upcoming episode will also see Ajay Devgn and Kajol enter the show to promote their film Tanhaaji: The Unsung Warrior. The duo will be seen having some fun on the sets of the show along with Salman. In the last episode, it was seen that Bigg Boss asked all the contestants if they want Madhurima Tuli as the captain of the house based on her performance as the sanchalak of the captaincy task. While some housemates like Rashami, Asim and Vishal Aditya Singh voted in her favour, others like Sidharth, Arti Singh and Paras Chhabra voted against her.

